Maurnice DeClue change org petition to treat Missouri teen girl’s legal case with compassion gathers momentum following confrontation which led to Hazelwood East High School girl, Kaylee Gain fighting for her life following vicious beating after school.

Amid the drama involving two Missouri teen girls, one of whom now faces daunting legal headwinds, while the other teeters on the precipice of life and death, friends and family of an accused 15 year old St Louis high school student have launched a change.org petition pleading for compassion for accused teen girl, Maurnice DeClue.

The petition comes as 16 year old girl, Kaylee Gain has yet to regain consciousness following a vicious beating she received at the hands of honor roll and A grade student, Maurnice DeClue on the afternoon of March 8 at a Spanish Lake lot near the two girl’s school, Hazelwood East High School.

The girl’s grandmother, Terry Nordstrom Thompson, over the weekend, posted online that Kaylee ‘may not recover’ from the fight that led to brain bleeding and a skull fracture. Thompson said she would provide an update on her granddaughter soon.

Shocking footage of the March 8 brawl showed Kaylee being pinned down and having her head slammed on the concrete several times by DeClue, leaving Gain convulsing on the pavement.

DeClue was later taken into custody on assault charges, while Gain’s physical condition remains dire amid speculation her life support may now be turned off.

Come Saturday DeClue’s family launched a legal defense fundraiser in which they stated that DeClue was not the aggressor and that her story also needed to be heard and that she had been tried in the court of public opinion. The fundraiser which had raised over $3K out of a $150K goal was suddenly taken down within a day of it being launched.

The change.org petition which appeared to be created over the weekend reiterated DeClue’s sporting and academic prowess and the claim that she was ‘defending’ herself (aka not the aggressor) from harassment and bullying during March 8’s brawl and ensuing confrontation.

Read the petition, titled, ‘Urge Chief Juvenile Officer Rick Gaines to Consider Maurnice Decluse’s Case with compassion’:

‘This petition is about a young girl named Maurnice DeClue, a 15-year-old honor roll student at Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis County, MO. She is multilingual, speaking four languages including Spanish and Korean, plays the violin in the school orchestra, played on her school’s volleyball team and was recently selected for college-level AP classes due to her academic excellence. Prior to an incident on March 8th where she was seen defending herself from harassment and bullying, she had never been in trouble.

‘However, this single event is being used to define her character and incite racial divisions and political strife with the MO AG calling on the courts to charge her as an adult. It is unjust that such an accomplished young woman should be charged as an adult for assault without considering all the facts of the case that led to the incident where harm occurred. We urge Chief Juvenile Officer Rick Gaines of the 21st Circuit Court not to charge Maurnice as an adult.

‘We request that all aspects of her life be considered during indictment and sentencing – her academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, linguistic skills and most importantly her victimhood as a bullied student who was merely defending herself under intense and flight vs fight circumstances.

‘We ask that the Juvenile Court use a combination of Restorative Justice and Rehabilitation methods instead of only using punitive measures to address the harm that occurred. But because politicians are inserting themselves in a juvenile matter it has completely swayed public opinion and has incited more divisiveness not only in the local community but nationally.

‘Since the March 8th incident, the DeClue family has received multiple racist death threats and have had people trying to dox them and release protected and personal information about the family and Marnice. All of this is getting in the way of a compassionate, fair, and just outcome. The focus should be to pray for the healing and reconciliation of both parties, as this truly was a teenage fight that should’ve never happened to begin with, but did and spun completely out of control (for reasons that the community at-large should consider and contemplate, as bullying and violence is plaguing many communities across our region and country).

Please sign this petition if you believe in justice for Maurnice Declue; if you believe that one mistake made while under duress should not overshadow years of hard work; if you believe our justice system should consider all factors before making life-altering decisions about our youth.’

Commented one petition signee, ‘She sounds like a hard working young lady all to rare these days. She’s not asking for a free pass just for the judge to consider all the facts . And please do not charge her as an adult it will undo all her hard work.’

As of Sunday afternoon, the petition had gathered 62 out of 100 necessary signatures before being able to move forward.

Kaylee’s family have yet to release a statement alluded to by her grandmother, as social media now fears the worse as debate continues to surround the issue of unrelenting bullying pervasive in America’s schools.