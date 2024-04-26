Jazmin Pellegrini mystery cause of death after 15 year old teen girl runs away from Bay Point, California home, hours after being released from psych ward only to be left for dead at a San Francisco driveway three days later.

Was it a drug overdose? The parents of a 15 year old Bay Point, California teen girl are devastated following their daughter being found left for dead in the driveway of a San Francisco driveway.

News of Jazmin Pellegrini’s death comes as passerbys walked by without stopping to help or check up on the girl as she lay dying at the driveway.

According to her parents, Jazmin ran away from the family home 3 days earlier on April 17 without a phone or money, just 3 hours after the girl suffering from mental health issues being released from a psych ward of a local hospital, KTVU reported.

Despite notifying authorities that the juvenile was missing, the girl would end up being found dead in a stranger’s driveway in downtown San Francisco, some distance from the family home and a city according to the girl’s family, unfamiliar to Jazmin.

How or why the girl ended up at the driveway remained a mystery.

Was Jazmin with anyone in the city. Had she gone to meet someone? What led her to die?

According to the medical examiner, Jazmin did not have any physical injuries. No foul play was suspected in her death.

A cause of death has yet to be released, KRON4 reported.

A GoFundMe page created by her family stated, ‘Jázmin Pellegrini was a beautiful loving enthusiastic 15 year old. The exact cause of her death is still unclear, along with the events leading up to it. Her family does not know who she was with, how she got there, what she was doing, nor why her body was left alone to decompose in the street. People walked past this teenage girls body and ignored it, assuming it is a passed out homeless person. One man stopped to call the paramedics, she was revived once and then returned to flatline.’

When firefighters arrived, Jazmin’s shirt and bra were missing.

Continued the fundraiser, ‘This poor child was abandoned by whoever she was with, and left to die. She could have been saved, but strangers ignored her. A tragedy so unreal and impossible to comprehend. This injustice cannot be accepted. The truth must come out.’

Of note, the fundraiser stated Jazmin struggling with bipolar disorder, anxiety, and PTSD.

Her mother, Márta Bárány, posting on Facebook said she wants to find the person responsible for ‘this heinous act. We miss her so much and would do anything to find whoever did such a horrible thing to her.’

Jazmin’s loved ones posted fliers in the neighborhood asking for potential witnesses to come forward with information or surveillance videos around Lobos Street and Plymouth Avenue. They also posted the flier on social media hoping to get the word out.

One man who saw the poster called and said he thinks he saw Jazmin riding on a BART train from Bay Point to San Francisco before she exited at the Powell Street station on the morning of April 18.

Prior to her going missing, the 15 year old had been released from a Contra Costa County hospital’s psychiatric unit in Martinez on the night of April 17.

Her mother urged the hospital to keep her daughter longer so she was in a safe place with health professionals and security, only for staff to refuse. The girl had been hospitalized dozens of times in the preceding years in relation to her ongoing mental health woes.

Just hours after returning home, Jazmin ran away. Her concerned family members immediately alerted the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and drove around for hours trying to find her. It wasn’t until 3 days later the forsaken girl was found in the driveway of a stranger’s driveway, her cause of death not necessarily understood.

Her family now suspect Jazmim may have been lured by an unknown individual to the city and then drugged, leading to her untimely death.

Jazmin and her family had emigrated from Hungary to the United States in 2019 in search for a better life, KTVU reported.

An autopsy report determining cause of death will not be completed for three months.