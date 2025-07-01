Stephanie Anna Coeur D’Alene pastor mentored Wess Roley who she recognised had the devil in him when she met him living out of his car last summer, saying he struck her of being capable of being a school shooter. Bible teacher gives 6 minute account of ‘troubled’ soul who she took under her wing and mentored.

A Coeur D’Alene, Idaho pastor has alleged mentoring the 20 year old sniper who shot dead two firefighters during an ambush along Canfield Mountain on Sunday when she met him living in the wild last summer.

In a nearly 6 minute shared reel on her Facebook, Stephanie Anna who self identifies as a ‘pastor and a bible teacher’ who has ‘dealt with many individuals with the devil in them, including Wes Roley,’ gives an account of her ongoing runs in with the alleged gunman.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – Woman experience with Wess Roley, the young man that shot and killed two firefighters yesterday at Canfield mountain. #WessValRoley pic.twitter.com/IJipif3z3d — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) June 30, 2025

Coeur D’Alene sniper struck pastor as someone who could be a mass school shooter

A regard of Stephanie Anna’s Linkedin profile described her as a Student at Divine Word College of Laoag from 2017-18 and hailing from Stockton, California.

In her reel, Anna shares having first met Roley in Black Bay Park, in Post Falls, where he slept in the parking lot in his vehicle, with the pair eventually barbecuing together, including the then 19 year old giving her a backstory, which included the ‘transient’ who lived out of his car, working in tree climbing and wanted to be a professional tree climber.

Pastor Stephanie Anna also stated recognizing, Wells was a ‘troubled kid,’ who mostly kept to himself.

According to the woman, Roley asked a lot of questions about girls and whether they would like him, with the woman saying while he was handsome, she recalled questioning him about his ‘demonic shirts’ he was wearing all the time which could potentially dissuade ‘Christian’ girls in the area from taking an interest in the then 19 year old.

Pastor Stephanie Anna further recognised that there were demons, that Roley owned a gun and ‘was sneaky’ about stuff along with stating she could that Roley struck her as the type of person who could be a mass school shooter.

The pastor went on to mention that Roley mentioning about Jews and being involved or at least curios about a local white nationalist group, nevertheless talked rarely about his political beliefs.

Coeur D’Alene pastor: ‘I saw a side of him that was not a murderer’

The pastor further stated that Roley didn’t try to ‘hit on her’ when they would go swimming together. The Pastor further stated that she was a ‘mother figure’ to him who was trying to ‘minister to him,’ about his sins.

‘I could sense Wes was rebellious and mischievous.’ Adding, ‘I did not see that much darkness in his heart but I sensed it.

‘The Lord protected me from getting hurt from this boy, from his violence.’

‘Whatever anger he had in his heart I didn’t see it at the time, but I did recognise he was evil.’

Stephanie Anna further alleges rebuffing entreaties from Roley to take her for a drive, saying that she didn’t feel safe to be on her own with him and wasn’t entirely sure about the loner’s intentions.

Responding to commentators on her Facebook page why she continued to spend time with the troubled young man, Stephanie Anna replied, ‘Wess was also a human being and I saw a side of him that was not a murderer. So I am feeling grief for everyone involved.’