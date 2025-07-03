Edward Ron Acosta, Las Palapas founder stabbed to death by nephew during 4 day meth binge at San Antonio, Texas home. David Ruiz, of Whittier, California had been invited to come and stay with his uncle when an argument over the will broke out.

A much beloved founder of Tex-Mex chain Las Palapas in San Antonio was allegedly slayed at the hands of his nephew after the relative going on a four day meth binge according to Texas authorities and relatives.

Edward ‘Ron’ Ronald Acosta, 78, was stabbed to death Tuesday morning after an argument with his nephew, David Ruiz, 39, at the victim’s Stone Oak home.

The high-profile restaurateur was found bloodied in the garage of his gated-community home by his housekeeper, who frantically dialed 911 upon making the macabre discovery.

Las Palapas founder nephew descent into drug abuse and mental decline

At the time of the slaying, the housekeeper recalled hearing Acosta pleading for his life, screaming, ‘No, David! No, David!’

Ruiz fled the scene, but was captured by police a few hours later in Kimble County, northwest of San Antonio and charged with murder.

In the days leading up to the murder, the accused man’s father told of his son ‘displaying alarming behavior,’ the San Antonio Express-News reported.

James Ruiz, 78, of Whittier, California, claimed his son’s mental health had been spiraling out of control.

He was worried Ruiz, also of Whittier, was going to hurt himself.

‘I thought I was going to lose him to suicide,’ the father told the outlet.

‘I never thought he’d hurt someone else – especially not Ronnie. He just completely snapped.’

The father conceded installing a deadbolt on his bedroom door to protect himself from his erratic son.

Dispute over will

‘I decided, for my own safety, I’d lock myself in my bedroom,’ he told the outlet, adding he believed his son was smoking meth, adding to his rapidly declining mental state.

At the time of the murder, Ruiz had not slept for four days straight, with the suspect’s father saying his son was hallucinating and paranoid – believing people were trying to hurt him.

Not immediately clear is how or why the drug fuelled nephew came to target his uncle, who according to James he had ‘no contact with.’ At the time of the slaying, Ruiz had come to be invited to stay at his uncle’s Stone Oak home, only for an argument to escalate leading to the uncle’s murder, KENS5 reported.

A report cited close friend, Todd Johnson, a close friend of the victim saying that the uncle had expressed having ‘difficulties’ with some family members following changes to his will.

Prior to allegedly slaying his uncle, Ruiz according to his father had never been violent. James described him as a ‘loving’ father of three who worked at a foster care facility for troubled children.

Acosta moved from Los Angeles to San Antonio more than 40 years ago, founding his Texas-based restaurant empire in 1981, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

There are more than 20 locations throughout the San Antonio area.

Posted the franchise on social media in the aftermath: ‘His warmth, vision, and work ethic left an undeniable mark on San Antonio. Many knew him as the founder of Las Palapas, but those closest to him knew him as a kind, God-fearing man who believed in serving others, whether through food, friendship, or faith.

‘Ron’s impact reached far beyond the restaurants he helped build. He brought people together, created jobs and opportunities, and shared his love of culture and community in everything he did. He will be missed more than words can express.’