Hazelwood East H.S student should be charged as adult says Missouri AG

Hazelwood East H.S student, Maurnice DeClue should be charged as adult says Missouri AG, Andrew Bailey as video of black teen girl violently smashing head of juvenile Kailee on concrete leads to wide condemnation and avalanche of comments on social media.

Missouri’s attorney general responding to a vicious beating which was caught on viral video which saw a black teen girl, 15 brutally assaulting another juvenile and repeatedly smashing her head on to the concrete should be charged as an adult along with homicide charges if the critically injured victim dies.

“This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim,” state AG Andrew Bailey wrote of the disturbing video.

While police have not publicly identified the girl on account of her being a juvenile, social media identified the girl as Maurnice DeClue, a black female student at Hazelwood East High School.

‘ culture of a complete disregard for human life…’

Added the AG: ‘The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide.’

The case is currently being processed through juvenile court. But that too might change.

‘I will do everything in my power to ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable,’ the AG added in another post.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also said that those involved in the beating ‘must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.’

‘This culture of a complete disregard for human life is unacceptable and it does not represent who we are as Missourian,’ he said in a statement to First Alert 4.

‘Our prayers are with the victim, Kailee, for a full recovery.’

DeClue is facing assault charges in the brutal beating outside Hazelwood High School that left another teenager — only identified as Kailee — in critical condition.

Her case is currently being handled by the juvenile court, according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell.

The teenage suspect was filmed hitting Kailee on a residential road, and pushing her to the ground, where she continued to punch her.

The victim can be seen trying to push her attacker away as the girl continues to pummel her while repeatedly calling her a ‘bitch.’

Hate crime attack? What if the racial profiles were reversed?

The attacker then straddles her victim and repeatedly smashes her head into the concrete road, as onlookers can be heard yelling, ‘Damn.’

Kailee can be seen lying motionless on the ground while others continue to fight around her. Video shows the knocked out girl ‘twitching.’

By the time police arrived, officers found the girl suffering from a severe head injury, St. Louis County Police spokeswoman Vera Clay told Fox 2 Now.

Kailee was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. It remains unclear what head trauma the girl suffered and if whether she will survive her ordeal.

The case led to an avalanche of commentators on social media responding to the vile attack and the resulting standard of education, violence and enmity at the public school.

