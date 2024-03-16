Kaylee Gain family to give imminent statement on deteriorating condition of Missouri teen girl seen on video having her head repeatedly smashed on concrete ground at hands of 15 year old fellow Hazelwood East H.S girl, Maurnice DeClue according to grandmother.

It’s not looking good. Fears are growing for a 16 year old Missouri schoolgirl left comatose by a fellow school colleague who was captured on viral video repeatedly smashing her head into concrete – with the victim’s grandmother saying she was ‘devastated’ and that a statement was ‘imminent.’

Terry Nordstrom Thompson, whose granddaughter Kaylee Gain, 16, was filmed having her head smashed into a concrete road, wrote the disturbing post on Facebook, Friday.

Thompson – whose 16 year-old granddaughter was attacked on March 8 by 15 year old ‘black’ teen girl, Maurnice DeClue, a fellow female teen studen at Hazelwood East High School in Spanish Lake, Missouri stated the following: ‘The family will give a statement very soon. That’s all I can say right now.’

Will Kaylee recover from attack?

She shared the worrying updates after condemning the ‘unforgiveable’ attack on her granddaughter by a school bully that left the teenager in ‘critical condition.’

Wrote the ‘devastated’ grandmother on Facebook: ‘Have you ever just said “I’m fine” when you weren’t because some people wouldn’t understand.’

Few updates have been shared on how Kaylee is doing with the latest news sparking fears she may not recover from the horrific attack, which has sparked global revulsion.

Wrote the relative 3 days earlier in part: ‘Our granddaughter is in very critical condition and fighting for her life. This is her gofundme page for her and her family. We love her so much and hoping and praying for a full recovery but the road is long.’

The charity page has raised $322,345 so far to go toward medical bills as the teen fights for her life to stay alive, which with the days going past seems increasingly less so. Since the March 8 attack, Kaylee remains in a coma with severe brain injuries and has yet to open her eyes.

She suffered from a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage and was left in a critical condition with major brain bleeding and swelling, according to the GoFundMe.

What sparked fight?

The attack happened just after 2:30 pm last Friday near the two girls’ school.

Video of the incident circulated on social media showing DeClue bashing the teen’s head into the concrete after throwing multiple punches and sending her careening to the ground. Comments on social media suggested that Kaylee may have thrown the first punch and the girls had organized ealier as part of a meet to ‘physically’ hash out ‘differences,’ amid allegations of school bullying.

As the two girls ‘fought’ each other, amid brawling amongst other students in the background, DeClue was able to physically subdue the smaller girl in stature. And despite it appearing that Gain had all but capitulated, DeClue only continued to ferociously accelerate her attack, repeatedly pounding the girl’s head on the concrete ground, over and over.

Gain appeared to begin to have a seizure as groups of other teens brawled just feet away.

Police found the girl suffering from a serious head injury near the intersection of Norgate Drive and Claudine Drive, roughly a five-minute walk from the high school campus. She was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. It now remained unclear if Kaylee would survive the attack on her life.

Prosecutors watch Haylee’s condition before making official charges

‘In minutes, this family’s life shattered when their only daughter was assaulted outside of a North County high school,’ the crowdfunding page states.

‘She was left alone on the ground to convulse before EMTs arrived on the scene. She was admitted to one of the local hospitals in Saint Louis with a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage.’

Gain’s ‘shocked and devastated’ parents have been staying by their daughter’s side ‘day and night’ since he was hospitalized and are ‘hoping to bring her back to the Kaylee they know and love.’

DeClue was arrested Saturday and charged with assault. She was taken to the St. Louis County Family Court and remained in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called on the ‘evil’ 15-year-old girl who beat Gain’s head into the concrete to be ‘tried as an adult.’

Stated Bailey on X: ‘This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim.

‘The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide.’

John O’Sullivan, Director of Communications with St. Louis County Courts, told KSDK it is too soon to determine if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

He says a court hearing is expected to be held in the next few weeks.

After news of the altercation broke, the Hazelwood School District released a statement condemning violence within the community.

‘It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt,’ the statement read. ‘Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children.

‘The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need.’

The statement urged community members to respect the families of those involved and ‘pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.’

Missouri’s Attorney General said ‘radical’ diversity, equity and inclusion programs are to blame for the vicious school fight that left student Kaylee Gain with severe brain damage as he called for her attacker to be tried as an adult.

Andrew Bailey warned the brutality was a result of an obsession with woke DEI policies and the soft-touch approach to justice under former St. Louis DA Kim Gardner and current Rep Cori Bush, a hardline progressive Democrat.

He appeared on Fox News to discuss the horrifying attack on Gain at her St. Louis high school last Friday.

It is not yet clear what started the fight, but Bailey accused Gain’s school of ‘promoting racial divisiveness’ and ‘pushing a radical social agenda’ at the expense of proper discipline.

‘These children grew up in St Louis. They have watched a Soros-backed prosecutor Kim Gardner who refused to prosecute criminal defendants,‘ Bailey said.