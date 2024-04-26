: About author bio at bottom of article.

Michelle Christine Solis, Gridley teacher pleads no contest to charges of having had sex with a teen student on his 8th grade graduation along with sending illicit photos after first reaching out to him on social media.

A former school teacher in Gridley, California has confessed to having had illicit sex with a teen student on his 8th grade graduation.

Michelle Christine Solis, 46, a married mother of two, appeared in court earlier this week where she ‘pleaded no contest’ to charges of having unlawful underage sex with the 14-year-old boy.

Along with having unlawful intercourse with the the minor, the educator is accused of also having sent her victim ‘harmful’ photos.

The charges stem from interactions between Solis and a 14-year-old boy in June, 2021, when the alleged victim was in his eighth grade year at Sycamore Junior High School.

Gridley police obtained evidence implicating Solis following the teen on social media before sending him messages and explicit photographs of herself in the weeks leading up to his graduation.

According to a press release from District Attorney Mike Ramsey, Solis, a 20-year veteran educator, had sex with the boy on his graduation day inside a locked classroom.

Rumors about Solis circulated Gridley – a city about 30 miles south of Chico – as did some of the explicit photographs of the middle-aged educator in October of last year, Action News Today reported.

The rumors and explicit material, which eventually made their way back to local parents, prompted police to pursue an investigation, which included contacting the boy.

Authorities found the pair’s messages and four explicit pictures of Solis on the boy’s phone.

Gridley Police arrested Solis on November 13, 2023, and she immediately bailed from the Butte County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Following Tuesday’s court appearance, Solis remained free pending an upcoming sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for June 6.

As part of her freshly entered no contest plea, the former educator agreed to register as a sex offender.

As part of her sentencing, Solis now also faces the potential of up to four years in state prison, according to the DA’s office.

The female educator’s arrest is the latest in a series of female sexual predators in positions of power abusing their student victims.