Madison Bergmann Hudson elementary teacher charged with having sex with 5th grade student as Wisconsin teacher is found sharing love notes with 11 year old victim.

A Wisconsin elementary school teacher set to be married to her fiancee in less than two months has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child she taught.

Madison Lynn Bergmann, 24, a Hudson school district teacher was arrested on one count of first-degree child sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, after a parent of a fifth grader reported her to River Crest Elementary School administrators and police.

The female educator’s arrest follows the victim’s father on Wednesday sharing text messages between Bergmann and the student, where she allegedly told the victim, an eleven year old boy that she liked it when the fifth grader touched her and that she enjoyed ‘making out’ with him.

Set to marry her fiancee in two months

‘Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us,’ the school said in a statement to staff and parents, WQOW reported.

According to her Facebook, Bergmann got engaged to her fiancé Ben in December and their wedding day is set for July 27.

Notice of the alleged indiscretions came after the child’s mother overheard the student and Bergmann on Monday talking on the phone before she informed the child’s father, according to KARE 11.

During police questioning, Bergmann told authorities that the victim’s mother allegedly gave her the student’s phone number after the family invited her to Afton Alps, a skiing resort, over winter break.

Upon searching Bergmann’s bag, officers found handwritten notes between the pair in a folder with the victim’s name on it, charging documents stated.

‘I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here…’

The victim later told police that he and Bergmann would write each other notes throughout the day. Many of the letters talk about the two kissing each other, court documents stated according to CBS News.

In one of the letters, Bergmann allegedly wrote, ‘One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.’

When asked about the text exchange between her and the student, Bergmann invoked her right to an attorney, documents stated.

Bergmann was let out on a $25,000 signature bond and is not allowed on school property or at school events.

‘We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to providing the necessary support for any child who may be impacted,’ the Hudson School District wrote to parents.

‘We kindly request the school community to respect the privacy of Hudson students and their families and refrain from spreading rumors or speculation.’

Hudson School District officials said counseling professionals will be present to help students and staff members who might be struggling with the allegations.

According to Bergmann’s Facebook, she is originally from Elmo, Minnesota, and went to college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She was an Assistant Center Director at Sylvan Learning for four years while she was in school.

In August 2022 she posted a picture on Facebook of a classroom but it is unclear if that was taken at River Crest Elementary School.

She said: ‘My classroom is finally (mostly) set up! I have so many wonderful people to thank who helped me get this far!’

‘Can’t wait for school to start!’

It is unclear exactly when she started teaching at the elementary school. In a 2022 post by the school, it listed her ‘special interests’ were painting and house plants.

‘I have wanted to be a teacher since I was in Kindergarten. All of my teachers along the way helped to foster that dream,’ she stated.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim.

Bergmann is scheduled to next appear in court on May 30.