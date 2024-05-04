Sam Hickman, Madison Bergmann fiancee calls off wedding to Hudson Elementary School teacher after allegedly having sexual relationship with 5th grade student.

And it continues… The ‘jilted’ fiancee of a Wisconsin elementary school teacher accused of having a sexual dalliance with a 5th grade boy has called off the wedding to his ‘sweetheart’.

Madison Bergmann, 24, a Hudson school teacher and her betrothed, Sam Hickman, were due to tie the knot in July — but the revelation of his fiancee’s alleged love affair with one of her 11-year-old students has led to the man breaking up with the woman and calling off their wedding.

‘It’s been indefinitely postponed,’ a friend of Hickman, who asked to remain anonymous told the nypost.

‘F–ked up that she cheated with a little kid,’

‘And it probably won’t happen. Sam is really upset and heartbroken. He’s embarrassed and pissed. He didn’t deserve this. Everyone is pissed,’ he added.

The longtime couple’s wedding page on the popular marriage website The Knot has also now been taken down.

The anonymous friend says the decision to call off the wedding, which was scheduled for July 27, was a mutual decision, not one or the other’s alone.

‘It was more like, ‘Well obviously it’s not going to happen this summer.’ Pretty much all that there is to say,’ he said.

‘He says it’s f–ked up that she cheated with a little kid,’ the friend told the nypost.

‘He’s really really hurt. Not talking too much about it, just like ‘this is f–ked up’.’

‘He’s still in shock,’ the friend continued. ‘Not only did she cheat on him, but she cheated with a little kid.’

‘I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here…’

The Hudson teacher’s illicit affair with the 5th grade boy was found out after the victim’s parents found texts between the pair, according to charging documents. Charges of first-degree child sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, were laid after the boy’s father shared printed screen-shots of the illicit texts with officials at River Crest Elementary School where the teacher taught.

Sample texts including the educator telling her 11 year old paramour how much she enjoyed him touching her and ‘making out,’ according to charging documents state.

When asked about the text exchange between her and the student, Bergmann invoked her right to an attorney, documents stated.

But there was more to come.

Police additionally found a folder with the victim’s name on it in her bag that contained handwritten notes talking about how much they kissed, they said.

In one of the letters, Bergmann allegedly wrote, ‘One of my cousins is in the 5th grade and I can’t imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.’

It’s unclear how long the abuse had been going on, but the accused sexual predator told investigators she was given the boy’s phone number by his mother in December when the family invited the teacher to the Afton Alps for winter break.

That was the same month Bergmann became engaged to Hickman, her social media shows. Yes kids, I’m also frothing at the bit…

The Hudson teacher has since been placed on administrative leave and barred from contacting any district students, parents or staff, the Hudson School District told parents the same day as her arrest.

Bergmann is charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault. She was released on a $25,000 signature bond.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her male victim.

Bergmann is scheduled to next appear in court on May 30.