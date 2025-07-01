: About author bio at bottom of article.

Brittany Eisner f ormer Floyd County High School counselor in Indiana pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with female student but avoids jail time under special plea deal.

What if the genders were reversed? A former Indiana high school counselor has pled guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 17 year old female student.

Brittany Eisner who previously worked at Floyd County High School admitted the ‘inappropriate’ relationship while appearing at a Clark County courtroom on Monday.

Eisner pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child seduction and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor between April and May 2024, WLKY reported.

Former school counselor avoids jail

‘As to the count one while in Clark County, Indiana, during your stated time periods, is it true that you engaged in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct as defined in Indiana Code, with the victim?’ asked her lawyer.

Eisner was previously accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student along with providing/plying the victim with alcohol and vaping products.

According to court records, the investigation began when Floyd Central administrators reported concerns to law enforcement. Jeffersonville police launched a criminal investigation shortly after leading to her arrest on October 29, 2024.

While the age of consent in Indiana is 16, state law raises that age to 18 when the adult is in a position of authority, such as a teacher or school counselor. The law is designed to protect students from potential abuse of power.

Under the plea deal, Eisner will serve two years on home detention, with one additional year suspended.

The deal means Eisner will avoid prison unless she violates the terms of her release.

‘So total a sentence of three years. Execute to serve on HIP,’ said Judge Nicholas Karaffa.

Eisner will be formally sentenced in July.