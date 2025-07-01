Grandmother, 52, kills 1 year old girl in lawnmower accident while cutting grass, saying she didn’t realize her granddaughter was outside. Tragedy occurred in Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Michigan.
A 1-year-old girl was killed when her grandmother accidentally ran over the toddler with a lawnmower while cutting the grass outside her Michigan home Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
The 52-year-old un-named woman told officials she didn’t realize her granddaughter was outside as she was riding the lawnmower, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Detroit News.
The 1-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
1-year old killed in lawnmower accident
The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Herold Highway in Woodstock Township.
Not immediately clear is how the child came to be in the yard while the lawn was being mowed and how the operator failed to notice the girl along with what safety measures were taken, if any, prior to mowing.
The tragedy is among the 90 lawnmower fatalities that occur in the United States yearly, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
Most of the deaths are due to overturned lawnmowers that crush operators.
Overall, about 70,000 people are treated for lawnmower injuries each year, according to the association.
According to a 2023 study conducted by the University of Iowa, 10,000 children are injured every year by lawn mowers, which are among the most dangerous, but common, equipment found in homes.
‘Most severe childhood lawn mower injuries occurred when children, as bystanders, were struck by the lawn mower while being in close proximity,’ the study says.
Preventing lawn mower accidents
The American Academy of Pediatrics‘ parenting publication, Healthy Children, shares the following safety guidance for families:
- Before mowing the lawn, ensure children are indoors or at a safe distance from the area you will be mowing.
- Remain aware of where children are at all times while mowing and do not let them near the area you are mowing as “children tend to be attracted to mowers in use.”
- Be cautious when approaching corners, large trees or other things in the area that can obstruct your view.
- Clear the area you will be mowing of rocks, sticks and other objects, as they can be shot out by a mower blade running over them and cause serious injury.
- If you do strike an object, immediately turn the mower off and inspect it. If it is damaged, do not use it again until it is repaired.
- Do not mow in reverse or pull the mower backward “unless absolutely necessary.” If you do need to mow in reverse, watch behind you for any children or objects.
- When mowing slopes, go up and down the slope while on a riding mower to avoid tipping over. Go across the slope with a push mower to avoid slipping and falling in the blades.
- Do not allow children to ride with you on a riding mower.
- If available, use a mower that shuts off the blades and stops moving forward when you let go of the handle.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident. Safety guidance from pediatric experts is being shared as a resource for families to help prevent similar tragedies.