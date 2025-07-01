Grandma kills 1 year old in lawn mower accident she didn’t see...

Grandmother, 52, kills 1 year old girl in lawnmower accident while cutting grass, saying she didn’t realize her granddaughter was outside. Tragedy occurred in Woodstock Township, Lenawee County, Michigan.

A 1-year-old girl was killed when her grandmother accidentally ran over the toddler with a lawnmower while cutting the grass outside her Michigan home Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 52-year-old un-named woman told officials she didn’t realize her granddaughter was outside as she was riding the lawnmower, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Detroit News.

The 1-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Herold Highway in Woodstock Township.

Not immediately clear is how the child came to be in the yard while the lawn was being mowed and how the operator failed to notice the girl along with what safety measures were taken, if any, prior to mowing.

The tragedy is among the 90 lawnmower fatalities that occur in the United States yearly, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

Most of the deaths are due to overturned lawnmowers that crush operators.

Overall, about 70,000 people are treated for lawnmower injuries each year, according to the association.

According to a 2023 study conducted by the University of Iowa, 10,000 children are injured every year by lawn mowers, which are among the most dangerous, but common, equipment found in homes.

‘Most severe childhood lawn mower injuries occurred when children, as bystanders, were struck by the lawn mower while being in close proximity,’ the study says.