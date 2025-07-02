: About author bio at bottom of article.

Bronx man stabs girlfriend to death cause he thought she was cheating

A Bronx man is reported to have stabbed his girlfriend to death ‘in a fit of rage’ after coming to believe she was ‘cheating’ on him, according to cops and a relative.

Khaleel Cooper, 39, is accused of knifing 40-year-old Tamara Rowe in her chest and right arm in their sixth-floor unit on East 232nd Street near White Plains Road in Wakefield just after 8.30 p.m, Saturday, authorities said.

Rowe’s brother called 911 when he found his sister’s lifeless body during a wellness check in the apartment around 8:35 p.m., police sources said according to News12.

The woman was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Following his arrest, Cooper was charged with murder, manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying, ABC7NY reported.

The ill fated couple shared two daughters, a 9 year old and a 2 and a half year old.

A report via the nypost cited a relative saying that Cooper had increasingly become uneasy about their relationship, including a man bringing Rowe home one night and ‘her not calling him as much.’

Tensions came to a head when Cooper claimed he put a recorder under the bed and captured Rowe having phone sex with another man – only for the woman to deny the allegation, according to the relative.

‘He told me he loved her so much,’ the family member said. ‘He said, ‘We don’t have any issues.’ He was even crying, that’s how hurt he was.’

Now, the couple’s two girls ‘lost everything,’ the family member added.

‘They didn’t just lose a mom, they lost their dad, too.’

Cooper who had no prior arrest was scheduled to be arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court.