Jermaine Dashun Witherspoon shot dead while sitting in his car moments after having an argument with ‘acquaintance’ Joyce Reed of Tuscaloosa County in Northrop. Nature of their relationship under investigation.

An Alabama woman faces capital murder charges after fatally shooting a male acquaintance sitting in his car following an argument in Northrop, Wednesday evening.

Joyce Reed, 47 of Tuscaloosa County is alleged to have gunned down 28-year-old man, Jermaine Dashun Witherspoon, around 7:42 p.m. moments after the pair being involved in a ‘disagreement’ according to Cpt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

In a news release, Sellers stated that investigators determined Reed stood outside the car and fired at Witherspoon as he sat inside the car. Witherspoon was transported to a area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, there was no evidence that Witherspoon was armed before he was shot, Tuscaloosa News reported.

Sellers said the exact nature of their relationship is still being determined by investigators.

Posted the victim’s sister, Tamil Witherspoon, ‘My little brother was shot and killed tonight… pray for me and my family, rest in peace Jermaine Witherspoon’.

Reed remained held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bail.