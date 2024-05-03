Bronx teen, 17, knifed to death by 15 year old over social...

Emery Mizell, Bronx teen, 17, knifed to death by 15 year old over ongoing social media feud. Fatal stabbing took place in the Soundview neighborhood moments after the teen girls leaving school.

Emery Mizell died after being attacked outside the entrance 1105 Boynton Ave., where the suspect lives, just moments after having left school, on Thursday evening.

Emery Mizell, 17, was knifed in the chest around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside the entrance of 1105 Boynton Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood, where the suspect lives, after the two girls became embroiled in a fight, police said.

Ongoing social media feud

Mizell — who lived a few blocks from the attack — was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where she died, ABC7NY reported.

The incident took place shortly after Mizell leaving Metropolitan Soundview High School where both girls attended. The school is two blocks away from where Mizell was killed.

As many as 10 teens were present during the stabbing. Two other teens, a boy and a girl, were interviewed as witnesses and released.

The un-named 15 year-old, was questioned and ultimately charged with murder, manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The arrested teen’s name was not released because she is a juvenile.

The attack was captured on building surveillance video, which detectives are reviewing.

Mizell and her alleged killer were involved in an ongoing dispute, police said. Detectives are looking into whether Mizell was the target of ongoing harassment by her peers.

Tribute to victim

The victim had been bombarded with harassment on social media prior to the slaying, according to police sources.

The other two initially in custody – described as ‘minors’ – were not charged, police said.

A woman who said she was Emery’s relative posted a tribute along with several photos of the slain girl, Friday morning.

Wrote the relative: ‘Emmy, I love you so much baby. We’re all gonna miss you. You were a beautiful soul with so much life ahead of you, I know you are in the best of hands now. I’d do anythin for the chance to hug you and tell you I love you again. Sleep in peace our sweet angel.’

Mizell was set to graduate high school next month.