Ida Ann Lorenzo aka Utah Karen charged with sexual abuse after yanking 19 year old teen’s skirt after complaining it was too short during St George restaurant outing. Stated she felt threatened.

A Utah woman has been charged with sexual battery after she was captured on viral video pulling down a 19 year old teenager’s skirt at a steakhouse after complaining the dress was too short.

Ida Ann Lorenzo, 48, who self identifies herself as a state employee in justifying her actions is seen in a viral TikTok video threatening to call cops on the 19 year old teen, on account of her wearing a min-dress that Utah Karen (term used to describe privileged white women) deemed to short to be worn in public.

In the video, Utah Karen tells the alleged victim that if she has to watch her ‘a** cheeks hanging out again’ and see her pubic hair, she would call Child Protective Services.

@ccsnowwww Last one got taken down, Heres the storytime until i can get original renewed. Report has been filed ♬ original sound – cc snow

Moments later Lorenzo is seen yanking the teen’s skirt. In the background, the alleged victim’s friends are heard defending the teen, telling Lorenzo she should not touch her and that she is over 18.

TikTok video shared by a witness, CC Snow (see directly above) recounted the dizzy episode which allegedly took place Saturday night at the Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, in St George ABC4 reported.

Recalled the witness, ‘She comes up to my friend and reaches under her skirt, yanks it down and then squeezes her sides, because she is wearing a crop top, and says “you’re probably under age, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that.”

According to Snow, the restaurant manager asked Lorenzo to sit down during the filmed altercation with the group of teenagers. But it was not to be.

The un-identified 19 year old teen on Monday filed a ‘sexual abuse’ complaint with police stating that she felt ‘violated’ after Lorenzo allegedly touching her buttocks and pulling down her skirt.

Lorenzo following her arrest told police that she intended to file an indecent exposure report. Lorenzo claimed that she believed the individual wearing the short dress to be that of a child.

According to a statement of probable cause, Lorenzo reported the incident herself the night it happened, telling dispatch that the teenager had her skirt ‘hiked above her vagina and butt,’ exposing her pubic hair. Because restaurant staff and parents didn’t act, Lorenzo said she took it upon herself to pull the teen’s skirt down, as young children were present. And of course Utah Karen is the action police who knows best…

Later that night Utah Karen called 911 again, ( loss of sleep etc etc) this time saying that a video of the aftermath was posted online, along with her name, which insinuated that she’d committed a crime that was sexual in nature. Lorenzo explained that because she holds a position with the state, she felt this was a ‘threat on her life,’ and had been compelled to act, the police report states.

‘Please universe, I feel threatened. My moral virtues are being impinged. Who are you? What do you want from me? Don’t you know who I am? Pull your dress down immediately. Because I said so, ho!’

Asked by police why Lorenzo thought it was appropriate to touch another person, Utah Karen responded that she only touched the girl’s skirt. To this, the officer said that such an act was still criminal behavior and inappropriate.

Lorenzo, who works for Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, was booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane on a single Class A charge of sexual battery, according to court documents filed on Wednesday. She has now been released. And the world has now nearly returned to normal …