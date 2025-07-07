Joyce Catherine Badon, missing Beaumont, Texas woman found dead after being swept away from cabin she’d been staying with friends, who also remain missing after flash floods in Kerr County.

The parents of a missing 21 year old Beaumont, Texas woman on Monday confirmed that the body of their daughter had been recovered after she had been swept away by flash floods on Friday.

The body of 21 year old Joyce Catherine Badon, a Beaumont Kelly graduate, was found Monday morning. Still missing are her classmates Aiden Hearfield and Ella Cahill, and a friend of theirs Reese Manchaca from the Houston area.

The group had been staying at a cabin adjacent to the Guadalupe River, when flash floods circa Friday dawn led to the river to rise more than 26 feet in just 45 minutes sending a wall of water over several communities in Kerr County, leading to tragic consequences in the immediate aftermath.

Posted Joyce’s mother Kellye Badon on Facebook Monday afternoon: ‘God showed us the way we should go this morning!’ She wrote.

‘We found our lovely daughter who blessed us for 21 years! ❤️ We pray to be able to find her three friends soon. Thanks to EVERYONE for the prayers and support.

‘God is good! ❤️❤️❤️‘

The tragic news came after Joyce’s father Ty found a child dead over the weekend while frantically searching for his daughter.

‘My son and I were walking, and what I thought was a mannequin… it was a little boy, about eight or 10 years old, and he was dead,’ Badon told CNN.

Badon said the last time anyone had contact with his daughter was on July 4, when the floods hit, as she spoke on the phone along with three of her friends.

The group of four were staying in a cabin owned by another parent in the picturesque community, which sits around 120 miles west of Austin, Texas.

The group would be washed away while still on the phone.

‘A few seconds later, the phone went dead, and that’s all we know,’ Badon said.

‘We presume that she got washed away as well. If you go back to where the house is, it’s not a good sight.’

Badon said the house the group were staying in is ‘no longer there’. ‘We pray that all four of them are still alive. They’re all missing,‘ he said.

More than 90 people have died as a result of the flooding in Central Texas, including 28 children according to NBC News.