Pediatrician fired for saying flood victims were Trump supporters who got what...

Dr. Christina B. Propst, Texas pediatrician with Blue Fish Pediatrics , fired for saying flood victims were Trump supporters who got what they voted for.

What if they were Democrat voters…? A Texas pediatrician has been fired after suggesting more than 82 killed in the Kerr County floods — including dozens of kids — were Trump supporters who got ‘what they voted for.’

Dr. Christina B. Propst drew widespread condemnation following the since-deleted post under her old Facebook username, Chris Tina, according to Mediaite.

‘May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,’ Probst wrote in the the post.

Dr. Christina Propst fired

‘Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.’

The Facebook post soon went viral after a screenshot was shared by Libs of TikTok.

Stated a repost of the screenshot: ‘Clearly her angry liberal ideology got the best of her. Now her words are going to be shared & she can answer for them. As children are missing, their parents are panicked, while some are grieving over deaths already confirmed. This cruelty cannot be ignored.’

Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, initially said the employee had been suspended before announcing that ‘the individual is no longer employed’ by them.

‘As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,’ the company said.

‘We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs,’ the doctor’s office added.

Texas pediatrician fired for putting politics ahead of children’s lives

Propst dismissal and conundrum of her statements led to an avalanche of comments, including these ones below. See what you think?

‘It is deeply troubling when individuals in the medical profession allow personal ideology to overshadow their professional responsibilities. When political bias or prejudice takes precedence over compassion and ethical care, it raises serious concerns about their ability to serve patients—especially children—with the impartiality and dignity they deserve.’

‘This is also the same doctor that tried to get another Houston doctor stripped of her medical license during COVID. Sounds like karma might be coming in hot for her quick.’

‘That’s terribly sad that a Doctor would say something like that. I’m a retired Nurse and I never cared about the race of my patient, the religion of my patient, the sexual orientation of my patient, or the political leaning of my patient. I gave all of my patients the best care humanly possible.’