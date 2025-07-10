Fired pediatrician says she’s sorry for p*ssing off MAGA voters (but not...

Free to speak one’s mind but not always free from the consequences … A Texas pediatrician fired for suggesting MAGA supporters deserved to drown following the 4th of July flash floods that wrought havoc and a death toll well over 120, has issued an apology for her ‘misunderstood’ comments.

Dr Christina Propst sparked massive backlash over a now-deleted Facebook post where she seemingly blame Republican voters for the tragedy.

‘May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,’ the post read. ‘Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.’

Propst’s tone deaf post went viral last weekend after a screenshot of it was shared across multiple social media platforms, resulting in calls for her termination and to have her medical license revoked.

The Houston-based doctor has now issued a public apology – while seemingly portraying herself as a victim.

The disgraced doctor now claims she didn’t realize at the time how many had died and that her post was ‘being shared with the false impression that I made it after the devastating loss of life was known’.

‘I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry,’ Propst wrote Wednesday in a statement published by KPRC.

‘I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry.’

She said she wanted to ‘apologize to each and every individual suffering through terrible loss in this difficult time’. The catastrophic flash floods have killed at least 120 people, with over 170 who are still missing also presumed dead.

Propst also urged the community not to direct ‘responsibility or harassment’ towards her former employer Blue Fish Pediatrics, who had initially ‘suspended’ her before opting to sack the pediatrician.

‘They are kind, hard-working, dedicated pediatricians who had no role in this whatsoever,’ she said of her ex-colleagues.

‘Perhaps my biggest regret is that my words are now serving as a distraction from our shared responsibility to heal the pain and suffering of those whose lives have been forever changed by unspeakable loss, and to take every step to ensure such a disaster never occurs again.’

Blue Fish Pediatrics distanced itself from Propst in a statement Saturday night in which the practice disavowed her comments.

‘We are aware that a personal social media comment by one of our physicians has caused significant hurt and outrage,’ the statement read.

Adding in part, ‘The content and timing of that post do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics.

‘We want to be clear: we do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs.

The practice later added that ‘the individual is no longer employed.’

The head of the Texas Medical Board Dr. Sherif Zaafran also shared Blue Fish’s message, stating: ‘There is no place for politicization. The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated.’

Propst’s profile has since been removed from both the Blue Fish Pediatrics and Children’s Memorial Hermann hospital websites.

Friday’s flash flooding that has left more than 120 people dead, including dozens of children, across the Texas Hill Country region.

The confirmed death toll is expected to rise as the urgent search for more than 170 people still missing entered a seventh day.

Hundreds of workers in Kerr County and other central Texas communities continue to comb through piles of muddy debris, but there have been no live rescues reported this week.

The floods are now one of the deadliest natural disasters in Texas history. It is also the deadliest from inland flooding in the US since 1976, when Colorado’s Big Thompson Canyon flooded, killing 144 people.