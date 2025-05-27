Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Grapevine ski jet operator arrested in fatal hit and run of kayaker, Ava Renee Moore, id as Venezuelan who had tried scrubbing social media profiles prior to capture.

Texas authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of a jet ski operator wanted in the hit and run crash of an 18 year old kayaker along Grapevine Lake.

In the hours prior to the Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez‘s arrest, social media sleuths had been able to trace a compelling timeline of the wanted woman, including her actively removing posts from her social media profiles following Sunday’s tragedy that left 18 year old kayaker, Ava Renee Moore dead.

Social media sleuths initially linked Gozalez to that of an Instagram user going by the name of Alejandra Glen with the handle tublanquita1205 with 479 followers who was urged by social media commentators to turn herself in before the user scrubbing their profile clean hours later.

The removing of all Instagram posts follows similar actions web sleuths claimed, as Gonzalez proceeded to also remove posts from a previous TikTok account, lablanquita_222, indicating Glen was aware that she was wanted and intentionally seeking to evade arrest and escape law enforcement.

Screenshots published below showed Glen posting with images of Venezuela‘s flag, indicating that the wanted woman hailing from the Latin country, while a January, 2024 Facebook post, indicated the woman announcing she had just moved to Orlando, Florida.

At the time of the tragedy, the jet ski operator was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle with a male companion, only to then crash into a vehicle before managing to flee adjoining Oak Grove Park.

While authorities didn’t identify the male, social media sleuths pointed to a post that Alejandra Glen had previously made in which she posted on January 9, 2022, that she had married Pablo Gabriel Castillo Valencia (Facebook cache). Wrote Glen in Spanish, ‘Feliz,’ translated to happy. It remained unclear if the male companion who Glen fled with was her husband.

Other social media sleuths pointed to an account by the name of ‘Ale Gonzalez’ (short for Alejandra Gonzalez) bearing images resembling that of Glen, including images of her with a young child and that of arrested woman, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez.

In the immediate aftermath of Gonzalez’s arrest, authorities had yet to release what possible charges she now faced along with whether the male companion seen fleeing the Lake had also been taken into custody. Authorities said a press brief would follow in the hours ahead.