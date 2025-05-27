Alejandra Glen, Instagram user, tublanquita1205 identified as Grapevine Lake hit & run jet ski operator with tattoo accused of killing Ava Renee Moore, kayaking at Texas lake.

Social media users have pointed to an account on Instagram with the handle of tublanquita1205 as the alleged Grapevine Lake hit and run jet ski operator who collided into a kayaker only to leave her for dead over the weekend.

The account belonging to Alejandra Glen, who as of Monday night had continued to remain at large following Sunday afternoon’s tragedy, received a deluge of comments from users demanding that she ‘turn herself in.’

The comments come as U.S Airforce prep student, Ava Renee Moore, who was visiting family in Texas for Memorial Day weekend was struck while kayaking just on 5.20 p.m, Sunday afternoon and critically injured.

Alejandra Glen, Instagram user, tublanquita1205 urged to turn herself in

Despite desperate attempts to give Ava Moore medical attention, the 18 year old was soon pronounced dead upon arriving at hospital.

At the time of the incident, initially believed to be accidental, and perhaps what some decried as ‘careless and reckless’ behaviour, the passenger of the personal waterboard remained at the scene. The operator however fled the scene, only to then crash into a vehicle as she fled the adjoining Oak Grove park with a male according to a previous Facebook release by Texas Game Wardens.

Responded users to a Facebook which had shared details of the alleged suspect, Alejandra Glen, ‘omg this is her!!!!’

Added another, ‘It is her !!!!! Same tattoos, same bathing suit ! Definitely her !!!’

Wrote another, ‘so we’re all investigating cause I found her too and on fb she has a lot of followers.’

The alleged jet ski operator on the run went on to receive a barrage of comments on her Instagram account with 320 followers. Of note, posts appeared to be replete with images of the Venezuelan flag, presumably where Glen hailed from?

Wrote one user, ‘You are caught-just do the right thing and turn yourself in. All you are doing is stacking charges against yourself. If it were an accident the worst thing you could have done was run. Nothing says guilty like running away.’

Alejandra Glen on Facebook described suffering from anxiety and depression

Wrote another, ‘what you did was DEAD. WRONG.’

Added another, ‘They are going to take her to the prison of the savior.’

A regard of the alleged suspect’s Facebook page, described her as a digital creator who had moved to Orlando, Florida last year.

Not immediately clear is who the male companion, the fleeing jet ski operator was observed fleeing the scene with before crashing into another vehicle as they left. Also not clear is whether alcohol was involved during the tragedy.

Alejandra Glen who appeared to be suffering from depression and anxiety, previously posted the following on her Facebook wall:

Living with depression, anxiety or any disorder is worthy of admiration, you do not imagine how strong a person is with any of these things to live life every day that faces different problems and challenges regardless of the lows of self-esteem or by the simple fact not even want to be at that moment or in that place, the fear to be alone invades you more every day no matter how many people between friendships and family are with you feel mowed and do not see the great help you have around you, no it’s easy to live like this, with that urge to say I can but that your body does not help you and that your feelings are an endless sea of madness and that you do not know what you feel or want in your life. It’s not easy to stand in someone’s shoes like that. I live it every day.

Texas authorities have asked anyone with information to please contact [email protected].