Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez, Grapevine Lake Jet ski hit & run crash suspect who killed kayaker, Ava Renee Moore, arrested after remaining at large. Social media sleuths connected wanted woman to that of Instagram user, Alejandra Glen, Instagram user, tublanquita1205- since scrubbed her accounts clean.

A woman who was wanted in connection to a jet ski crash that left an 18 year old kayaker dead during Memorial Day weekend was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Authorities said Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez was driving a jet ski on Grapevine Lake when she allegedly collided with 18-year-old kayaker Ava Renee Moore. The teen would soon after die after suffering ‘extreme head trauma.’

Jet ski operator ran Instagram page which she scrubbed clean prior to arrest

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, law enforcement officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations helped with the investigation, Texas Game Warden shared on X.

Leading up to her arrest, social media sleuths had identified the wanted woman as Alejandra Glen after connecting her Instagram account to that of images shared by Texas authorities. Of note in the hours after Sunday afternoon’s tragedy, images that had existed under the handle, tublanquita1205 were removed, indicating Gonzalez knew she was wanted and seeking to erase her social media profile.

Law enforcement said the woman driving the jet ski fled the scene with a man, who later crashed his car into another vehicle before driving off. A passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene and spoke with officers, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

A family member said they are ‘completely devastated’ by Moore’s death and that their ‘family will never be the same.’

Moore was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Grapevine Lake Jet Ski operator seen driving recklessly

Family and friends said Moore dreamed of joining the U.S. military. She was just weeks away from heading to basic training. Moore was visiting her parents, who live in North Texas, for Memorial Day weekend.

Lisa Scrabeck, who was at the lake, helped render aid to Ava Moore after she was pulled ashore. She checked for a pulse and heartbeat and confirmed that Moore was wearing a life jacket, which was removed before CPR began.

‘She didn’t suffer in agony,’ Scrabeck told CBS News Texas. ‘It’s very tragic, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I can’t imagine being the parents of this young girl. But one thing I can say is that she didn’t suffer from the moment I saw her.’

Scrabeck also noted that she had seen the women on the jet ski ‘driving recklessly’ throughout the day.

Authorities to date have yet to release information about possible charges or whether the man Gonzalez had been seen fleeing with remained at large.