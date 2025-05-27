Ava Renee Moore, Texas teen kayaker killed at Grapevine Lake as hit & run jet ski operator sought after fleeing scene. Victim was in U.S Airforce prep academy.

An 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Texas’s Grapevine Lake on Sunday.

The operator of the jet ski fled the scene with an unknown man, but her passenger remained on the scene and spoke with first responders, according to a Facebook release by Texas Game Wardens. It’s not known if she identified the jet ski driver.

The victim of the Grapevine Lake hit-and-run was identified as Ava Renee Moore. Witnesses brought her to the lakeshore and attempted life-saving measures until medics arrived to take her to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Grapevine, where she was pronounced dead.

Grapevine Lake hit & run

The hit and run according to officials took place circa Sunday afternoon just on 5.20 p.m off Oak Grove Park. Social media commentators told of waters being littered with revellers, some whom were described as behaving, ‘carelessly and recklessly.’

The suspect along with an unknown man were observed colliding with another vehicle while leaving Oak Grove Park according to witnesses. Grapevine Police are investigating the traffic accident, while Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.

Not immediately clear is what relationship, if any, the fleeing individuals had to each other. Their identities have not been released.

‘Careless and reckless’

Investigators released a photograph of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact them. To date no arrests had been made.

Social media stated Ava Moore had been a 2024 graduate of Timber Creek High School in Keller, Texas. The Grapevine Edit described her as a ‘standout student, athlete, and friend.’ Ava had just completed her first year at the Air Force Preparatory School in Colorado Springs and had an incredibly bright future ahead, the post added.

At the time of the tragedy, Moore had been visiting her parents, who live in North Texas, for Memorial Day weekend. She was just weeks away from heading to basic training with the US Air Force, FOX4 reported.

Ke’sha Blanton, Moore’s basketball coach at the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School in Colorado responded to news of Moore’s tragic passing.

‘You know, you go between sadness for Ava and then anger. Anger that they left her. Anger that they didn’t try to help her,’ Blanton told FOX4. ‘They took a bright, bright star from our lives.’

Blanton says she had a FaceTime call with Moore the day before the incident.

It is unclear whether the wanted female suspect rented the personal watercraft, which carries several legal requirements, or if she was under the influence of alcohol.

A GoFundme fundraiser to assist with funeral costs as of Monday night had raised $9610.

Texas authorities have asked anyone with information to please contact [email protected].