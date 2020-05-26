Home Scandal and Gossip Teen, 17, dies in Michigan Lake jet ski accident after boyfriend crashes...

Teen, 17, dies in Michigan Lake jet ski accident after boyfriend crashes into her

-
Image via social media.

Lexi Simon Lake Fenton Michigan jet ski death: 17 year old teen dies after boyfriend crashes into her after she slowed down for a fallen tube rider. 

A 17-year-old teen has died after fatally succumbing to injuries received over the weekend while jet-skiing with her boyfriend on a Michigan lake. 

Lexi Simon was critically injured Sunday afternoon around 2.30pm when she slowed down her jet ski while out on Lake Fenton

After slowing down, she was struck from behind by her boyfriend’s jet ski, deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 25

Police said Simon’s boyfriend was unable to slow down in time to avoid hitting her jet ski. 

Simon’s boyfriend immediately jumped into the water to try and rescue her.

Lake Fenton jet ski accidental death.

Lexi Simon remembered

Witnesses told police that Simon may have slowed down after seeing someone fall off a tube near her and her boyfriend, according to MLive.com.

Simon was rushed to Ascension Genesys around 3pm with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead three hours later on Sunday night. 

Authorities said they don’t believe alcohol was involved in the accident. 

Simon was a student at Lake Fenton High School. Her classmates organized a vigil for her at 9.30pm on Monday. 

‘We hope everyone can come together to cherish the time spent with Lexi,’ a post from the high school read on Monday morning. 

Photos of the vigil showed Simon’s classmates standing in front of the Sports Park entrance of the lake holding candles and releasing lantern lights. 

