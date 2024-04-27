Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney ticket drama, as top lawyer attempts to explain to a lawyer in bodycam video why she is above the law after disobeying a police officer’s demands to pull over for a traffic violation.

A top Upstate New York District Attorney has been captured on camera rebuffing a police officer who sought to issue her a traffic ticket for speeding, after the top lawyer explained she ‘didn’t feel like it’ and was too stressed ‘dealing with murders’.

Sandra Doorley, Monroe County’s top prosecutor was on Monday clocked going 55 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone by the officer who then attempted to stop her vehicle with his lights and sirens on.

Instead of complying with the officer’s demands to pull over, the assistant DA instead drove back to her home and parked inside her garage as the police officer followed in his patrol car. That’s when the cop confronted the prosecutor, turning on his body camera, WHAM reported.

‘I made it my choice…’

Action, 3, 2, 1, an exercise in arrogance and prosecutor privilege, let’s go …

Explains Doorley as to why she failed to stop, ‘I didn’t fee like stopping on Phillips Road at 5:30.’

To which the officer responds, ‘That’s not your choice… you know that.’

Explains Doorley matter of fact, ‘I made it my choice.’

According to Doorley, instead of pulling over at the time she decided to call Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to say she was not a threat and would talk to the officer back at her house.

As the officer informs her that she made the situation a bigger deal than it needed to be by refusing to pull over, Doorley can be heard responding with ‘just write me the traffic ticket.’

The officer reminded her that it was no longer just a traffic ticket – and that not complying with an officer’s order to stop and pull over is an ‘arrestable offense.’

‘leave me alone, this is ridiculous’.

And this is where the mental gymnastics kicked in…

Doorley explained that she didn’t see the point in pulling over when she was so close to her driveway. ‘I thought it would be easier. I was wrong,’ she said.

As she refuses to step outside her garage, the lawyer hands the cop the phone to speak with the police chief telling him ‘leave me alone, this is ridiculous’.

The officer can be heard telling her: ‘What do you want us to do? Not do our job because it is you? You broke another law because of that. You should know better.’

During the course of the back and forth exchange, Doorley explains she’s had a really bad day ‘dealing with murders in the city.’

Gaslighting gymnastics

Which is your leeway of explaining next time a cop pulls you over, saying, ‘I didn’t feel like stopping or being arrested that day and was having a tough day at work. Anyway, don’t you know who I am? Wait, I’m on the phone with Jesus, he’ll explain it all to you…’

Come Thursday, Doorley released a statement in which she admitted she had gone over the speed limit – (albeit just not at the time) before then attempting to justify her decision not to obey police demands, saying the distance was less than half a mile from her neighborhood.

‘Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws. Anybody who knows me understands without a doubt that I have dedicated my entire 33-year career to the safety of this community,’ she said.

‘My work to ensure the safety and respect of law enforcement is well proven time and time again.

‘I stand by my work and stand by my commitment to the public safety of Monroe County,’ Doorley continued.

A spokesperson from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office referred to Doorley’s statement in which she accepted responsibility. But did she really?