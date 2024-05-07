Jennifer Stately, Red Lake, Minnesota mom charged with killing her two young sons along with the child abuse and neglect of a third boy after also burning down the family home where one of the brothers died of smoke inhalation.

A Minnesota mother was indicted on Monday, weeks after she allegedly set fire to a home before killing her two young sons ages, 6 and 5, along with fleeing her youngest child, a 3 year old boy.

Jennifer Marie Stately, 35 a Native American is accused of stabbing her two young sons, ages 6 and 5, at the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Beltrami County before then setting on fire the family home. The mom is alleged to have then fled the scene with her 3 year old son.

Prosecutors in a release said the arson occurred at the same residence where the March 15 slayings transpired.

‘visible signs of child neglect’

One of the victims died as a consequence of being stabbed in the chest while his brother — who was also stabbed — died from smoke inhalation from the arson, the Des Moines Register reported. The brothers were identified as Remi Stately, 6, and Tristan Stately, 5.

Upon Stately fleeing the scene with a third small child in her vehicle an AMBER Alert was issued around 9 p.m. later that night. The boy was identified as the wanted woman’s 3 year old son, Ethan Stately.

Another driver spotted Stately’s vehicle, officials said, and contacted police. Law enforcement stopped her vehicle and recovered the third child, who officials said was suffering from ‘visible signs of child neglect.’

According to the Star Tribune, Jennifer Stately is also accused of starving her surviving son from December 28, 2023, to the day of the deadly incident. Authorities also claimed the toddler had wounds — believed to be burns — on 95 percent of his face.

Fractured family unit, ongoing child abuse and neglect

Monday’s indictment charged Stately with one count of premeditated murder, one count of murder in the course of committing child abuse, one count of murder in the course of committing arson, one count of arson, and one count of felony child neglect.

‘This case is another example of how AMBER Alerts save lives. They get critical information out quickly to millions of Minnesotans willing to step up to help rescue a child in mortal danger,’ BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.

Stately appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday and was ordered to remain in custody, pending further proceedings.

‘The loss of innocent lives demands swift and decisive action,’ said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. ‘Through seamless collaboration with our state and local counterparts along with the invaluable support of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are steadfast in our resolve to pursue justice for the victims. We stand united in seeking closure and healing for the affected family and their community.’

Attempts to reach the boys’ father, Brian Graves Jr. for media comment were unsuccessful. The whereabouts and dynamics of the man to the boys’ mother and his relationship to his sons remained unclear.