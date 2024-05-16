Jacob Mayhugh, Chickasha, Oklahoma man shoots dead his parents and sister at the family home over the weekend. Victims id as James and Patty Mayhugh and sister, Shayla Mayhugh. Son arrested days after triple murder. No known motive.

An Oklahoma man has been accused of murdering his parents and sister after allegedly shooting dead the family members at a residence in Chickasaw last week.

Jacob Mayhugh, 22, now faces 3 felony charges of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of his parents, James and Patty Mayhugh, 55 and 54, and sister, Shayla Lynn Mayhugh, 28.

The bodies were found after the Chickasha Police Department received a 911 call in reference to shell casings found on the front porch of the family home and concern that there might be fatalities.

Plan to murder family members?

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated finding the family members deceased and an AR-15 style rifle lying near the entry of the family home. Patty Mayhugh was found dead near the doorway, while Shayla Mayhugh and her father were found on the living room floor.

Agents said the serial number on the weapon matched that of one Jacob Mayhugh bought on April 25. He is also alleged to have bought a 9mm pistol at the same time, and that gun was also found inside the home, along with spent shell casings, the Oklahoman reported.

Jacob Mayhugh was seen on surveillance video driving a gray 2000 GMC Yukon in Oklahoma City the night before the bodies were found on May 11. It was located near the intersection of S. Walker and W. California Avenues, parked and locked, at about 4:30 p.m. that day. Video showed a man parking it and walking away at about 7 p.m. on May 10. His girlfriend identified him in the video. The girlfriend would later tell investigators that the assailant’s mother texting him, ‘that dinner was ready.’

No known motive

Inside the vehicle, investigators found a black cellphone in a pink case, a black wallet containing the suspect’s driver’s license, $738 in cash, the Yukon’s keys, and two loaded AR-15 style magazines with writing on them in white paint. The AR-style magazine found with the weapon at the home also had writing in white paint, but the affidavit did not say what the writing said.

Mayhugh was arrested in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday, one day after a warrant for his arrest was issued FOX25 reported.

Records show Mayhugh was booked into the Grady County jail early Wednesday. Bond was not yet set.

Investigators had yet to say whether the son had planned to murder his family members or whether their shooting deaths was the result of a sudden incident.