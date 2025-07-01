Kendall Corder Milwaukee Police Officer dies 3 days after ambush shooting as cop is remembered as his partner, Officer Christopher McCray is released as prosecutors to file charges against suspect, Tremaine Jones.

A Milwaukee police officer shot along with his partner last week died three days later from mortal gunshot wounds sustained during the call of duty.

Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder, 32, passed away on Sunday after he and his partner were shot at during the line of duty. Officer Christopher McCray who sustained a gunshot wound to the foot was released from hospital on Saturday.

The two officers were shot as they responded to reports of gunfire only for the cops to be fired at multiple times upon exiting their vehicle in an ‘ambush shooting.’

Our hearts are breaking 💔 After fighting for three days in the hospital, Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder passed away yesterday. He had been shot during an ambush attack. Please join us in praying for his friends and loved ones 🙏🏽 Rest well hero 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Uidmy1v5gf — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) June 30, 2025

Arrested four hours after the Thursday night’s ‘ambush’ shooting some 4 miles from the crime scene was 22 year old man, Tremaine Jones.

At the time of his arrest, Jones had yet to be charged with Milwaukee County District Attorney‘s office to now decide what charges the man would now likely face the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Charges were expected to be filed on Tuesday.

‘MPD is forever grateful for Officer Corder’s courage in the line of duty,’ the police department said in a release announcing his death. ‘We grieve for his family, friends, loved ones, his partner, and every member of his MPD family whose hearts are shattered by his loss.’

Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered the flags to be at half-staff until sunset Tuesday, July 1, 2025, as well as the date of Corder’s interment, which has not yet been announced.

We heard from Officer Kendall Corder’s best friend tonight. She said he was like a brother to her.

She also said Corder had picked up a shift the Thursday night he was shot in the line of duty.

“He was supposed to be off,” Nilsa Arce said. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/ITtx3BG655 — Kendall Keys (@KendallKeysTV) July 1, 2025

In the immediate hours after the tragic death of Officer Kendall Corder, a memorial continued to swell outside the Milwaukee Police Department – District 2, for the six year police veteran, FOX6 reported.

Many dropped off flowers, balloons and letters to honor Corder and the entire police department on Monday, June 30.

Corder’s friend, Amanda Ilecki, remembers Corder’s life and the conversations they had before his line of duty death.

‘He wanted to dive into this work at such a young age. I asked him why, he was like, ‘I feel like it’s my calling,’’ Ilecki told FOX6. ‘He was a good person, all around […] Every time I ran into him, he said, ‘I still like what I’m doing.’

Gun violence and crime in Milwaukee

‘It’s a very sad day because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever, ever be fired upon,’ Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at the time of the two officers’ shooting. ‘Never. It is never okay. It is never appropriate.’

‘The problem is too many people have guns,’ Waldner said. ‘I could put an officer on every single corner, that will not eliminate the amount of guns in the hands of people that shouldn’t have them.’

According to the police union there have been 5 officers killed in the line of duty over the past 7 years and dozens more injured according to the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA).

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc.