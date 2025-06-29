Kendall Corder, Milwaukee Police Officer remains on life support three days after ambush shooting as his partner, Officer Christopher McCray is released from hospital after suffering non life threatening injuries. Prosecutors to file charges against suspect, Tremaine Jones.

A Milwaukee police officer who was critically wounded along with his partner sustaining non life threatening injuries continues to remain on life support 3 days after the two responding officers were gunned down Thursday night after responding to reports of gun fire.

According to family members, Officer Kendall Corder, 32, was critically wounded in a shooting that happened just three days ago near 24th & Garfield.

Sources say two officers were ambushed in an alley, just on 9.25 p.m, leaving one in critical condition. Despite initial reports of Officer Corder passing away over the weekend, a release from the The Milwaukee Police Association stating that ‘Officer Corder is still on life support. He has not passed.’

Milwaukee police ambush shooting leaves one cop fighting for life, the other released from hospital

The officer’s partner, Officer Christopher McCray was released from Froedtert Hospital on Saturday after sustaining a gunshot wound to the foot.

At the time of his release the injured officer received wide cheers of applause as he was wheeled from the hospital, video shared by WISN showed ( see below).

Both officers had served with the Milwaukee Police Department for six years.

Just hours after the shooting, Milwaukee police announced, 22 year old suspect, Tremaine Jones was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Friday, FOX6 reported.

At the time of his arrest, Jones had yet to be charged with Milwaukee County District Attorney‘s office to now decide what charges the man would now likely face the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Gun violence and crime in Milwaukee

‘It’s a very sad day because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever, ever be fired upon,’ Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said at the time of the two officers’ shooting. ‘Never. It is never okay. It is never appropriate.’

‘The problem is too many people have guns,’ Waldner said. ‘I could put an officer on every single corner, that will not eliminate the amount of guns in the hands of people that shouldn’t have them.’

According to the police union there have been 5 officers killed in the line of duty over the past 7 years and dozens more injured.