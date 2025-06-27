Kendall Corder Milwaukee Police officer critically injured, Officer Christopher McCray in stable condition after being shot at while responding to reports of gunshots fired. Suspect, Tremaine Jones arrested.

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot at Thursday night, while responding to a call for a person with a weapon firing shots. The incident led to both responding cops injured, with one in critical condition with the other in stable condition.

Officer Kendall Corder, 32 and Officer Christopher McCray, 29, were shot at circa 9:25 p.m. according to WISN 12 News.

But before the officers could even react, gunshots exploded in the alley. TMJ4 reported the two men being ambushed.

Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder fights for his life after ambush shooting

Officers on the ground said noted the two men were unable to return fire at the suspect, with both struck. A witness stated hearing multiple gunshots being fired.

The incident led to Corder who remained in grave condition, suffering critical injuries and transported to Froedtert Hospital. Reports stated the officer being with the Milwaukee Police Department force for more than six years.

Officer McCray who was having surgery on his foot on Friday remained in stable condition. He has also been on the force for more than six years.

Police said a suspect was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Friday. FOX6 identified the suspect as 22 year old man, Tremaine Jones. He has yet to be charged.

‘It’s a very sad day because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever, ever be fired upon,’ Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. ‘Never. It is never okay. It is never appropriate.’

‘The problem is too many people have guns,’ Waldner said. ‘I could put an officer on every single corner, that will not eliminate the amount of guns in the hands of people that shouldn’t have them.’

The Milwaukee Police Association has a fund to assisted injured officers and their families. If you would like to donate, click here.

‘Two of my officers shot today and one of them was very critical. I mean, we almost lost an officer tonight,’ MPA President Alexander Ayala told FOX6 News. ‘This is unacceptable.’

Officer Corder continues to fight for his life as he is surrounded by his family and received an outpouring of prayers and hopes from well wishers on social media.

According to the police union there have been 5 officers killed in the line of duty over the past 7 years and dozens more injured.