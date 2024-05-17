: About author bio at bottom of article.

Foul play? Brooklyn fashion designer found dead with scarf around neck at...

Svitlana Indelicato Bensonhurst woman found dead with scarf around neck at her Brooklyn home by husband as police now investigate cause of death.

A Brooklyn based fashion designer was found dead inside her Bensonhurst home early Thursday morning, police said.

Svitlana Indelicato, 50, was found unconscious and unresponsive with trauma around the neck at about 5:05 a.m. by police officers who were responding to a 911 call at 1608 80 Street.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead, police said.

A scarf was wrapped around her neck, sources said.

Notice of the woman’s demise came after Indelicato’s husband called 911.

There have been no arrests at this time as the city’s medical examiner’s office now seeks to officially determine how she died, the nydailynews reported.

Indelicato sold bags on her Etsy shop VitalTemptation, and scarves on the shop ScarfObsession.

‘I work with wool, silk and other natural fibers using very unique and almost forgotten techniques while creating my designs,’ Indelicato wrote on LinkedIn, describing her work.

‘I use felting, [which] is an ancient textile art, where manipulating wool, warm soapy water and rolling, squeezing and rubbing creates a very special one-of-a-kind piece.’

To date authorities have not indicated if the Brooklyn based designer’s death was the result of suicide or foul play.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.