Flora Martinez, Las Vegas, Nevada sixth grade girl kills self after ongoing bullying as her tormentors cheer her death and now her parents fault the school for failing to do enough.

The parents of a 12 year old Nevada girl who committed suicide earlier this month have blamed her school for failing to stop ongoing bullying at the hands of her tormentors.

Flora Martinez, a sixth grader at Keller Middle School, in Las Vegas killed herself on May 7 – eight months and one day after her transfer out of Duane D. Keller middle school was denied. Her funeral was on Thursday.

Her distraught parents are now blaming the Clark County School District for not doing enough to protect their daughter.

Did a school fail to keep a sixth grader safe?

Offered the girl’s mother, Alice Martinez via News8: ‘I feel like the school had a duty to keep her safe, while she was in their care and they just failed miserably.’

According to Flora’s mother problems started right away at the beginning of the school year, she was having run-ins with some classmates. Flora’s mother claimed both she and her child approached the assistant principal for help.

The mom then submitted paperwork for her daughter’s transfer out of the middle school, but her request was denied in October.

Flora’s mother said she had taken her daughter out of school for two weeks early in the school year when the bullying began, but when she returned to school it intensified.

‘Everybody that had a hand in that request to transfer her failed her. If you’re a parent and you’re not outraged by this, you’re part of the problem too,’ Martinez said.

Flora’s dad Joshua Parker said: ‘This wasn’t just one incident that happened, and you know, she decided to take her life.

‘This was months and months and months of bullying that built up, and finally, she just couldn’t take it no more.’

Added the father: ‘Look how hard it was on my daughter. My daughter was literally bullied to death.’

Flora’s parents described their daughter as artistic. Someone who was ‘full of life, and empathetic who loved ‘ice cream and seafood.’

‘Yo daddy, Im glad Flora killed herself,’

Particularly distressing were messages posted on social media celebrating the 12 year old girl’s suicide leading up to her funeral, that Flora Martinez’s parents witnessed, News3 reported.

Read one message, ‘Yo daddy, Im glad Flora killed herself,’

Adding, ‘Makes me so happy, makes me the happiest person alive, is their a kill camera of sum??’

Wrote another, ‘Where her corpse at, Ima funny go stomp on that sh*t’

It remained unclear if the posts were written by the girl’s tormentors and whether the students would be held to account.

The Clark County School District did not respond to an media overtures for comment on the allegations.

The tragic tale comes just days after it emerged a 10-year-old boy, Sammy Teusch, had killed himself in Indiana on March 5 following relentless bullying at school about his teeth and glasses.

His parents from Greenfield said they complained to his school repeatedly but were ignored. His funeral was on Tuesday, and attended by hundreds.