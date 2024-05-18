Sandra Pape King, Ocoee, Florida woman shot dead by 11 year old boy. Victim id as relative and was the boy’s guardian. No known motive.

‘Help, I shot her!’ Florida authorities have taken an 11 year old boy into custody after the boy allegedly shot and killed a 55 year old female relative.

Sandra Pape King was identified as the victim who was found unresponsivea at an Ocoee residence in the 1000 block of Idaho Court, just on 7.50am, Friday morning, the Ocoee Police Department stated.

The 55 year old was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

‘Help, I shot her!’

Police determined that she had been shot by her 11-year-old relative who lived with her. It remains unclear at this time what their familial relationship was.

Notice of the shooting came after a neighbor heard a commotion, only for the neighbor to find the victim lying in the driveway of the residence.

The neighbor described the victim having been shot along her abdomen and bleeding profusely. Next to the woman was a boy standing by her side, heard screaming, ‘Help, I shot her!’

Police stated the woman being shot in the home and had managed to make it to the driveway before collapsing.

A report via FOX35 stated the victim was the boy’s guardian and that she took care of him.

Police said they aren’t looking for any other suspects.

Not immediately clear is how the boy obtained the gun or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.