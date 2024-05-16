Shenting Guo, Grand Junction, Colorado woman kills boyfriend after cutting off his penis over paternity fight. Pregnant girlfriend had gone out to the store and returned without any bandages following the attack.

A 32 year old pregnant Colorado woman is accused of killing her boyfriend, stabbing him and cutting off his penis following an argument over whether or not he was the father of her future child.

Shenting Guo was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of domestic violence, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, officers at about 8:50 p.m. on May 14 responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male at the Woodspring Suites in the 600 block of Market Street. The hotel is about 240 miles west of Denver.

Stabbed the victim cause she ‘was so angry’

First responders located the male victim, who was suffering from an apparent knife wound. The victim, whose name has not been released by authorities, was pronounced dead on the scene.

‘Through the investigation, a suspect was identified and arrested. Shenting Guo, a 32-year-old female, was remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility and charged with Murder in the Second Degree,’ police said in the release. ‘The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after appropriate notifications have been made.’

Police declined to provide any additional information on the killing, but a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Sentinel revealed disturbing details about what allegedly took place.

According to the report, officers on the scene interviewed Guo, who told them that she and the victim had been in a romantic relationship. After learning that she was pregnant, she said that she and the victim got into an argument as to whether or not he was the father of the child. As the argument escalated, Guo allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim in the leg.

‘She said she was not trying to kill him, but admitted to stabbing him because she was ‘so angry,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Along with stabbing the victim in the leg, Guo also admitted cutting off his penis.

Guo reportedly said that she left the hotel and went to a nearby City Market, claiming that the man ‘did not seem to be in any pain’. There, she purchased supplies including rubbing alcohol, antibiotics and beer. However, Guo conceded that she forgot to buy any bandages for the victim’s injuries.

Later that day, the victim told Guo that he felt cold and thought he might die, police wrote. Instead of calling 911, Guo reportedly gave him ‘greens,’ ibuprofen, and water. A short while later, she reportedly told police that he was dead.

Guo is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility in lieu of a $1 million cash bond according to lawandcrime. The woman is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once appropriate notifications have been made.