Naesha Lumpkin, Buffalo mom keeps 2 year old in makeshift cage

Naesha Lumpkin, Buffalo mom arrested keeping 2 year old in makeshift cage as she now faces child endangerment charge as she avoids other charges after boy also found with bruising over his body and broken ribs.

An upstate NY mother is facing a child endangerment charge after it was discovered she was keeping her 2 year old toddler in a makeshift cage according to NY State Police.

Naesha Lumpkin, 24, is alleged to have forced the boy to live in a feces clad cage at her Buffalo home, with the boy sporting bruises after the mom claiming the child falling down stairs. The mom who has managed to avoid more serious charges after the toddler was found with injured ribs and bruising on his face and body, in February now faces one child endangerment charge, police said in a press release.

‘This child was inside a makeshift cage – a playpen that was covered by a piece of a crib tied down on three sides to top, not allowing the child to stand or exit the playpen,’ the release said.

‘The cage and 2-year-old were covered in human fecal matter,’ police said. ‘There was fecal matter on the walls. The child and being were soaked in urine and fecal matter.’

Troopers discovering the toddler being held captive on Feb. 8 and took the boy to Oishei’s Children’s Hospital in the upstate city, where he was found to be bruised and with two broken ribs.

The fractured ribs were partially healed and likely happened 10 days to two weeks earlier, police said.

Lumpkin was interviewed and told investigators her son had fallen down the stairs sometime in late December 2023 or early January 2024 while declining not to seek medical treatment for the boy.

She was processed for the arrest warrant and a new child endangerment charge and was issued an appearance ticket for the City of Buffalo Court on February 12, 2024, WKBW reported.

Earlier this month, Erie County prosecutors and the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation opted not to file additional charges for Lumpkin, who is due back in court next month.

She has been referred to a court-ordered counseling program, according to court records.

Lumpkin’s attorney, Susan Marie Karalus, told the nypost that the case is pending in court and that she is ‘attempting to get a fair resolution’.

The case is also the subject of Family Court proceedings, which are not public.