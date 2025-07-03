7-Eleven worker dies after attacked by manager who remains at large

Jessica McLaughlin, 7-Eleven worker dies after attacked by manager who sat on her preventing her from breathing and suffering severe brain damage. Un-named Los Angeles assistant manager continues to remain at large.

A California 7-Eleven worker who was left brain dead after she was attacked by her manager died on Wednesday after she was taken off life support.

Jessica McLaughlin, 24, was finishing up her shift at a Los Angeles 7-Eleven on June 24 when her female manager — who remains at large — sat on top of her after the pair getting into an argument just after 2 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

Leading up to the attack, McLaughlin’s family claimed the manager had antagonized Jessica and threw a bottle at her, leading to physicalities between the two workers escalating.

7-Eleven worker collapsed never to regain consciousness

During the attack, the un-named ‘assistant’ store manager pulled McLaughlin’s hair and sat down on her employee’s upper body with her full weight, preventing her from breathing.

McLaughlin collapsed while struggling free and never regained consciousness.

McLaughlin suffered severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen, ultimately leading to her death, loved ones said according to KTLA.

‘She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe,’ the victim’s brother Sean McLaughlin wrote in a GoFundMe.

Concerned co-workers tried to pry the deranged’ 7-Eleven manager off McLaughlin only to also be attacked themselves, Fox11 reported.

It was while co-workers tried to revive McLaughlin, the assistant manager ran into the 7-Eleven’s back office and tried to erase security footage of the incident, according to the GoFundMe.

The manager who continues to remain at large has yet to be arrested as cops now seek to bring her into custody.

‘Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time. The suspect has been terminated, and we continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation,’ 7-Eleven said in a statement.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser had raised $31,262.

The police investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact the LAPD. Anonymous tips can be provided online or by calling 800-222-8477.