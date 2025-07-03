Kelsey Fitzsimmons, North Andover police officer fiancee & firefighter, Justin Aylaian serves cop order of protection after she threatened to kill their infant son during an ongoing mental health crises. Couple had been set to marry later this year…

A North Andover, Massachusetts police officer who was shot by a fellow police officer during the serving of a restraining order is revealed to have threatened to kill her infant son along with herself during a drunken rage in which she had ‘assaulted’ her firefighter fiancee according to court records.

The victim’s fiancee, a North Andover firefighter had sought an abuse prevention restraining order against new mom Kelsey Fitzsimmons, 28, fearing ‘disturbing and suicidal behavior’ she’d exhibited while pregnant would escalate against their now 4-month-old son, The Boston Globe reported.

Firefighter fiancee fears for baby’s life

‘I fear she will kill the baby at any moment,’ the fiancee, Justin Aylaian wrote in the order application.

‘Kelsey is threatening to take the baby ‘far, far, far away for a long, long time.’ This is how she has spoken about killing herself in the past,’ the firefighter added. ‘She punched her stomach repeatedly while pregnant, saying she would kill herself and the baby.’

The firefighter fiancé said the danger was made even more evident during a June 28 outing with friends, when Fitzsimmons allegedly punched him in the face three times during a drunken rage, along with chasing after him and their child when he sought help at a friend’s house.

He claimed their friend group contacted four different police departments during the incident, which ended with Fitzsimmons’ parents arriving to take custody of the child.

‘I fear if she doesn’t have me she will kill the baby because she has said she has nothing besides me,’ he wrote. ‘Fitzsimmons is a danger to myself, her son and herself.’

Prior to serving her, the new father had warned police that Fitzsimmons would not take it well when they presented her with the restraining order, which proved true on Monday evening when three officers arrived at the home to serve her.

Beleaguered cop mental health crises

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said Fitzsimmons engaged in an ‘armed confrontation’ with her colleagues, which resulted in an officer shooting her once in the chest.

Fitzsimmons was rushed by helicopter to a Boston hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, the DA added.

At the time, as part of police protocol, fellow officers had sought to retrieve Fitzsimmons’ police issued handgun- an effort which didn’t go down well with the beleaguered officer.

Fitzsimmons, who spent less than two years with the Andover Police Department, had given birth to a baby boy on Feb. 16, CNHI reported.

Less than a month later, she was involuntarily committed at the Lowell General Hospital for 12 hours for treatment for postpartum depression after suffering ‘mental health issues,’ court records show.

Following her discharge on March 10, she surrendered her department-issued pistol and at least one of her personal guns.

Fitzsimmons was put on administrative leave on April 30, with her license to carry firearms temporarily suspended due to her hospitalization for mental health treatment.

Her lawyer claimed that Fitzsimmons was meeting with a therapist and was under the care of a psychiatrist to deal with her postpartum depression.

By June 18, the Andover PD cleared her to return to work and restored her license to carry, with Fitzsimmons filing a notice to have her service weapon returned to her.

Officials did not say whether the weapons had been returned to her amid speculation she may drawn the weapon earlier this week while being served by fellow cops.

At the time of Monday’s incident, the beleaguered cop had still been on administrative leave.

Fitzsimmons’ fiancé is asking the court to award him full legal custody of their son.

A regard of the Knot website reveals the fractured couple planning to marry on October 4. It remained unclear if their marriage would now move forward…