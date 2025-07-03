: About author bio at bottom of article.

Patrick Prentice, Whittemore, Iowa man killed in fireworks accident while handling launcher tube prior to fireworks exploding in Kossuth County.

A North Iowa man has died following a fireworks accident ahead of 4th of July, Independence Day celebrations.

Patrick Prentice was critically injured while shooting off fireworks Tuesday night, July 2nd shortly after 9 p.m in Whittemore according to a release from the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.

Prentice, 33, was airlifted to hospital, where he later died.

Deputies say Prentice was holding a launcher tube while lighting the fireworks.

The State Medical Examiner in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy, officials said.

In 2024, consumer fireworks were responsible for 11 deaths and an estimated 14,700 injuries in the U.S according to a new report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The deaths were about 38% more than the prior year along with a 52% increase in injuries compared to 2023.