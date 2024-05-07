Daniel Ducharme, South Hadley, Massachusetts car crash victim dragged off to the woods by black bear after I-91 crash in Hatfield. Wildlife officials later euthanized the animal.

A bear is believed to have dragged the body of a Massachusetts car crash victim out of his car after losing control along a Hatfield highway.

Daniel Ducharme, 31, of South Hadley, was likely killed as a result of the crash on Route 91 south in Hatfield which saw his body, ‘either fully ejected or partially ejected and later dragged from the car by the bear.’

Another driver called police at 11 a.m. on Sunday when they noticed a car in the woods off the side of the road. Troopers found a ‘heavily damaged’ 2016 Honda Civic among the trees, CBS News reported, citing Massachusetts State Police.

Black bear euthanized in Hatfield

‘When first responders reached the scene, the deceased male occupant of the vehicle was outside the car and a bear was observed in the woods in the vicinity of the scene,’ the statement continued. “Evidence suggests the bear at some point had made contact with the victim’s body.”

The bear took off from the area while troopers were at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Ducharme was the only person in the car. Police say the man somehow lost control of the car, hit the guardrail multiple times, and went off the right side of the road. He went down an embankment before hitting several trees, police said.

But there’s more.

A report via the Massachusetts Environmental Police and MassWildlife told of ‘euthanising a bear in Hatfield, adding that there was no threat to public safety.’

Wildlife are almost always euthanized if and when they attack or feed off humans as a precaution against the animals getting an acquired taste and seeking out further human victims.

Hatfield is part of the black bears‘ established range in Massachusetts. There are estimated to be more than 4,500 bears in the state.

Wildlife officials back in March reminded residents that bears are coming out of hibernation and searching for food.