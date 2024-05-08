Houston attorney shot dead trying to calm down McDonald’s customer angry over...

Jeffrey Limmer, Houston attorney shot dead trying to calm down McDonald’s customer angry over his order as investigators now seek to arrest un-identified suspect. Incident occurred at Katy location.

‘Are you Mc-Luving it…?’ A Texas attorney was gunned down after trying to calm down an angry customer at a Houston‘s McDonald’s outlet when he told the man to stop shouting at staff about his order.

Jeffrey Limmer, 46, stepped in when a customer started shouting at McDonald’s employees at the branch on 8147 Katy Freeway, Houston, on Saturday at 6pm.

The attempt to intercede led to the two men arguing and fighting outside the store.

‘he’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.’

Limmer pushed the angry customer to the floor, only for the incensed customer go to his car, pull out a gun and shoot the lawyer twice.

Limmer then ran back into the McDonalds where staff called paramedics. The man died of his gunshot wounds before help arrived, Click2Houston reported.

The gunman then fled the scene in an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck and has yet to be brought to justice. To date the suspect has not been identified.

According to Houston police, the shooter was dissatisfied with his order, wanted a refund, and was arguing with the staff. Limmer reportedly tried to calm down the irate customer, that’s when the customer turned his attention toward him, only for the two men to start fighting and the well intentioned attorney to be gunned down.

Limmer’s sister, Jennifer Thomas, told ABC13 it was unsurprising Limmer had stepped in, saying, ‘he’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.’

According to Thomas, Limmer lived near to the McDonald’s and went there often.

‘He wasn’t going to allow the employees be abused like that…’

He worked as an attorney in a local law office, Lewis Brisbois, having attended the University of Texas and then graduated law school at South Texas College of Law.

Thomas said he had likely gone to the McDonald’s on Saturday evening to get some work done.

She said he had spent all of his career trying to help others, so she wasn’t surprised to hear that he had tried to help the employees.

‘Knowing Jeff, he’s the one who always says, “Calm down. It’s not that big of a deal,” and divert the situation’, she said.

‘He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.’

She said he was a ‘good Samaritan who is trying to do the right thing and not letting those employees at McDonalds go through that.’

His friend, Greg Monteverde, told Fox26: ‘Utilizing cuss words and other profanities, Jeff stepped in to try and de-escalate the situation try and calm him down. I thought it was brave. I respect it.

‘I think a lot of us knew Jeff to be that type of individual. In school, he would invite somebody who wasn’t the most popular student to a party or things like that.’

He added: ‘He’s in Heaven. He’s looking down on all of us saying it’s going to be OK.’

To date no arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.