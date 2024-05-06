6 year old boy mauled by crocodiles after mom throws him into...

A mother in India is reported to have has thrown her disabled six-year-old son into a crocodile-infested river where the boy was mauled to death. The incident follows the woman having a fight with the boy’s father over the weekend.

Savitri Kumar, 26, from Uttara Kannada, a district in the western Indian state of Karnataka, had a heated argument with the boy’s father, Ravi Kumar, 27, who repeatedly ordered her to ‘throw the child away’, the Times of India reports.

Police say her husband allegedly questioned her decision to give birth to a child with a disability.

6 year old boy’s found riddled with bite marks

When the parents fought about their son again on Saturday evening, Savitri was ‘distressed’ and reportedly threw her son, Vinod, into a waste canal that flows into the Kali river, which is infested with crocodiles, Outlook India reported.

Neighbours who witnessed the unfolding episode called police, who deployed divers to search for the boy in the water, but to no avail, as darkness hindered their operations.

They returned on Sunday morning and found the child’s body, which was riddled with bite marks.

The boy suffered severe injuries and was missing a hand, which a police officer suggested indicated that the boy was mauled to death by one or more crocodiles.

A post mortem has been ordered to determine the six-year-old’s cause of death.

The couple, who also have a two-year-old son, allegedly frequently quarreled over their older son’s speech impediment, indicating underlying tensions within the family dynamic.

Parents face murder charges

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident.

A police officer addressing local media described the case as a ‘murder’ case and that both the husband and wife have been arrested.

Savitri addressing local media, accused her husband of mental torture and blamed him for their son’s death.