Nicolas Lopez Gomez Missouri factory worker aka Edward Avila, Guatemala man dies after getting stuck inside industrial oven at Gilster Marylee Cereal Plant in Perryville as OSHA now open investigation.

A cereal factory worker was found dead after becoming stuck inside an industrial oven according to Missouri officials.

Nicolas Lopez Gomez, 38, was found stuck in an oven at the Gilster Marylee Cereal Plant in Perryville on Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Perryville Police Department.

Officers were rushed to the scene for assistance but paramedics were unable to access Gomez in time, and he was declared dead at the scene. The oven was not running at the time.

OSHA to investigate industrial oven ‘accident’

It remains unclear what injuries Gomez may have suffered, but he is believed to have been cleaning the oven before the accident happened.

‘[Gomez] was in the process of using a power washer on the machine from the outside,’ police told KSDK.

‘It is unclear at this time how he ended up inside the machine,’ they added.

No foul play was suspected.

The Perry County Coroner stated the worker hailing from Guatemala who was working under the alias Edward Avila. It remained unclear if the worker had legal residential status.

An OSHA investigation has been opened.

According to its website, Gilster-Mary Lee has 11 manufacturing facilities in Missouri and Illinois, and the corporation has “manufactured safe, quality food products” for over 125 years.

The discovery of Gomez’s body comes over eight months after a 19-year-old Walmart employee in Canada was found dead inside a store’s walk-in bakery oven by her own mother.