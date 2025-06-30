Kameron Jamel Williams, missing 4 year old boy found dead inside hot car at Metter, Georgia apartment complex after ducking out to play in searing temperatures.

A 4 year old boy who went missing in Georgia was found dead inside a hot car at an apartment complex amid sweltering temperatures.

Kameron Jamel Williams, was discovered deceased last Sunday, June 22, at the Summer Trace Apartment Complex in Metter.

Temperatures were recorded at 91 degrees Fahrenheit at the time, FOX5 reported.

According to the Metter Police Department, officers responded around 1pm to a report of a missing child.

Family members and police desperately searched the property, hoping to find the missing boy safe.

But it was not to be. A relative eventually found the missing 4 year old inside a parked car, where the boy had succumbed to sweltering heat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Children who get into cars on their own are typically about 18 months to 4- or 5-years-old,’ explained Amber Rollins, director of the Kids and Car Safety organization, in an interview with WTOC.

‘About 68% of those children who get in on their own and can’t get back out are little boys. So, this situation meets the typical profile for that type of situation.’

Investigators believe Kameron had left his apartment on his own and began playing nearby.

Security video reportedly shows a child matching Kameron’s description entering a vehicle and never getting back out.

Rollins stated that an average of 40 children die each year across the country after being trapped in hot cars, with more than half of them managing to get inside on their own but unable to escape.

Although no foul play is suspected at this time, Police Chief McKinley Lewis said the case is still under active investigation.

Kameron’s body has been sent to the GBI Coastal Crime Lab Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, with results pending.

The GBI said its agents are working closely with the Metter Police and the Candler County Sheriff’s Office to establish a timeline of exactly how long Kameron was trapped and what could have prevented such a tragedy.