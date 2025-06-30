Coeur d’Alene shooter found dead after ambush meant to take out first respondents after gunman suspect intentionally lighting fire at Canfield Mountain, Idaho. Incident leaves two firefighters dead and one critically injured. No known motive.

A suspect gunman has been found dead near a firearm on Canfield Mountain, Idaho following an hours-long active shooter situation that left two firefighters dead, one critically injured and multiple agencies scrambling to contain both the violence and a still-active wildfire.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday evening that SWAT teams found an unidentified male dead on Canfield Mountain outside of Coeur d’Alene with a firearm nearby.

Canfield Mountain shooter intentionally ambushed firefighters and respondents

Law enforcement officers prior to finding the man’s body had exchanged gunfire with the suspect on the mountain, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris in a .

A shelter-in-place order that had been placed Sunday afternoon was lifted, though law enforcement continue to secure the area and assess whether additional suspects may be involved. As of late Sunday night, officials stated that they believed only one gunman was involved.

The wildfire, which first drew firefighters to the scene, remains active and un-contained, Idaho News reported.

It is believed the ambush attack on emergency respondents began after the suspect sniper intentionally setting a brush fire in the woods as bait for first responders just before 2 p.m. As first respondents arrived , the gunman got off multiple shots, killing two firefighters along with injuring a number of others.

Sheriff Bob Norris in a Sunday afternoon news conference said that officers were ‘actively taking sniper fire.’

‘We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four,’ Sheriff Norris said.

Norris stated that there were a number of people on the mountain rescuers hadn’t been able to reach, which could include people who live in the area or people who were hiking there Sunday afternoon.

🚨Chaotic scene unfolding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where active shooter ambushed firefighters, killing two. The sheriff says it’s unclear how many suspects are involved but emphasized they must be neutralized immediately. Shelter-in-place order is in effect. https://t.co/twBdpL7ejk pic.twitter.com/WdoEMeplWL — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 30, 2025

Norris stated the gunman or gunmen ‘showing no sign of wanting to surrender’ and that the official was hoping law enforcement could get a clean shot to ‘neutralize’ the shooter or shooters.

Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle and was ‘well prepared’ for the terrain. He said he instructed deputies to fire back.

Norris also said officials believe the fire was intentionally set to lure law enforcement and firefighters to the scene.