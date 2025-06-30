2 Coeur d’Alene firefighters ambushed, shot & killed, 9 injured as sniper(s) still at large after responding fire crew are set upon Sunday afternoon in an active situation responding to brush fire at Canfield Mountain. Backup is called in desperate bid to neutralize suspect(s) amid raging fire.

Idaho authorities have told of an active sniper ambushing and shooting and killing two firefighters responding to a fire near Coeur d’Alene, Sunday afternoon.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain around 1:30 p.m. with gunshots reported about a half hour later.

Authorities told of ‘multiple’ firefighters being attacked by an unknown sniper or snipers believed to be firing high-powered rifles at law enforcement. Officers reported bullets coming from multiple directions, Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announces that FBI assets are deploying to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to provide tactical and operational support following an ambush on police and firefighters responding to a wildfire. Unconfirmed reports indicate that nine firefighters and… pic.twitter.com/ZqFv8oEhon — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 29, 2025

BREAKING – The sheriff of Kootenai County has confirmed that two firefighters are now deceased following the ambush in Coeur d’Alene Idaho. The shooter remains at large. pic.twitter.com/jn0CJA9BHK — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 29, 2025

Active snipers firing at police and firefighters

Sheriff Bob Norris said in a news conference Sunday afternoon that officers are ‘actively taking sniper fire.’

‘We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four,’ Sheriff Norris said.

The sheriff confirmed two people are dead, most likely firefighters and another 9 injured. He said there are more people on the mountain they haven’t been able to reach, which could include people who live in the area or people who were hiking there this afternoon.

Norris stated the gunman or gunmen ‘showing no sign of wanting to surrender’ and that the official was hoping law enforcement could get a clean shot to ‘neutralize’ the shooter or shooters. He said no law enforcement officers have been shot.

‘We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,’ Norris told reporters at a 4:30 p.m. news conference. ‘We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.’

People are still coming off the mountain, the sheriff said, so it “would be safe to assume” that others were still up there.

Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back.

‘I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize, because they’re not at this point in time showing any evidence of wanting to surrender,’ the sheriff said.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Pray for the firefighters pic.twitter.com/Zm3u8HnFv7 — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) June 29, 2025

Coeur d’Alene firefighters livescanner audio

A released livescanner audio, covering the personnel response at the scene, revealed that the blaze was ‘intentionally’ set to draw firefighters. A responder could be heard asking for law enforcement backup on the ‘upper parking lot’. He also said that the suspect had a shotgun.

‘Everyone is shot up here. We need law enforcement backup on the upper parking lot,’ a firefighter said, further adding that a couple of his colleagues were injured.

Kootenai County Emergency Management has now asked locals to avoid the area and has issued a shelter-in-place. It is an active shooter situation while the fire is still burning.

The fire was still active, Sheriff Norris said.

‘It’s going to keep burning,’ the official reiterated. ‘Can’t put any resources on it right now.’

As of now, the exact number of injured remains unclear, and the identities of the victims have not been released. Authorities continue to search for the suspect or suspects amid challenging terrain and dense tree cover.

Canfield Mountain Natural Area, is a 24-acre park located on the eastern edge of the Couer d’Alene. The park features multiple hiking and biking trails surrounded by dense forest.

Coeur d’Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington.