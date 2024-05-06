Haley Ann Nicole Blunt, Lake City, Florida woman breaks into neighbor’s home naked while leaving behind her two young children as she’s arrested and charged with child neglect and burglary.

Why decline…? A 24 year old Florida mother of two has been accused of abandoning her two children to break into her neighbor’s Lake City home during an alleged burglary while naked.

Haley Ann Nicole Blunt was naked when she first knocked on a neighbor’s front door and then the back door before breaking a window near the front door to get in, WKMG reported.

Notice of the May 1 intrusion led to the ‘terrified’ homeowner calling police and leaving the home to meet them outside.

‘Peek-a-boo!! It’s me!!’

Arriving officers were met with a homeowner who said they heard someone knocking on their front door, but when asked who was there, received no answer. The victim then heard someone knock at their back, sliding glass door, but the person on the other side did not respond to the homeowner’s inquiry.

The woman is alleged to have then broke a window near the front door before entering the residence on NW Huntsboro Street.

Lake City officers said they approached the front door and saw Blunt ‘nude and bleeding from injuries she sustained while breaking the window and entering the residence.’

Blunt was taken to a local hospital before being taken to the Columbia County Detention Center, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned that Blunt lived nearby and left her two young children home alone without supervision during the alleged burglary.

The woman’s two young children were found inside of Blunt’s home and turned over to a family member.

Blunt faces charges of burglary of an occupied structure, child neglect and criminal mischief.

Not immediately clear is whether the mom of two was on any substances or mind influencers during her neighborly mission.