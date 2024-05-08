Mia Dieguez, Georgia teen, 15 at Dunwoody High School dies from cardiac arrest after buying fentanyl laced pill from classmate as the minor is now arrested and charged.

Georgia authorities have arrested a juvenile who allegedly sold a fentanyl laced pill to their classmate only for the pupil, a 15 year old Atlanta area teen girl to go into cardiac arrest and die.

Mia Dieguez was identified as the student who went into cardiac arrest on Monday at Dunwoody High School after taking the narcotic.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

‘Getting justice for my baby sister!’

DeKalb County School District Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that they arrested a juvenile in connection with Mia’s death, FOX5 reported.

The juvenile was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. After being arrested, the juvenile was transported to the DeKalb Regional Youth Detention Center.

Police are not identifying the juvenile because they are a minor.

Students will be holding a vigil in Mia’s honor at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Brook Run Park.

In a letter sent home to parents and guardians on Monday afternoon. Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass wrote that the school was placed on a lockdown during the incident to help restrict movement and allow emergency workers quicker access.

Addressing her sister’s death, Pamela Dieguez posted on Facebook that while an official cause of death had yet to be determined, Mia’s death was connected to a drug overdose.

In a GoFundMe set up for funeral costs, the teen was described as ‘a very loving and caring person.’

‘She always kept to herself. She wasn’t a person to always let things out, to speak out, or let anybody in her circle, but you could always tell she was excited for things that she had planned outside of high school,’Dieguez said.

Wrote the sister in an update, ‘Want to thank everyone who donated and has checked up on us! An arrest have been made! Getting justice for my baby sister. Hopefully this is an eye opener for a lot of families when it comes to kids doing drugs.’