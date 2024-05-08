Middle school teacher fired after student drinks her vodka thinking it was...

Alexandra ‘Nicole’ Lambert, Middle school teaching assistant in Morgan County, Georgia arrested after student drinks her soda bottle thinking it was Mountain Dew only to discover it was vodka. Investigations revealed the drunk teacher 3 times over the legal blood alcohol content limit.

A Georgia middle school teaching assistant was arrested and fired after a male student inadvertently drank her bottle of vodka thinking it was Mountain Dew, only for school officials to discover the educator having a blood-alcohol level, three-times the legal limit.

Alexandra ‘Nicole’ Ligon Lambert, 39, was fired from the Morgan County Middle School after a student took a sip out of the soda bottle that allegedly belonged to her, believing it was just soda, WSBTV reported.

Instead, the student threw out the drink and alerted another teacher, who brought the matter to the principal’s office on Thursday afternoon.

Lambert allegedly admitted that the bottle was full of vodka, while insisting she’d had brought it to school accidentally (along with her drinking habits).

An assistant principal found an empty water bottle that contained residue of an alcoholic beverage in the trash can where the student threw it away.

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called in at around 1:15 p.m. with Lambert administered a breathalyzer test, which registered her blood-alcohol level at 0.259.

The reading was more than three-times Georgia’s legal limit for driving at 0.08.

Lambert was arrested and charged with a citation for disorderly conduct, which involved public drunkenness.

The educator was booked at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Facility.

Morgan County Charter Schools confirmed the incident in a statement to parents and guardians, adding that Lambert ‘is no longer employed with our district.’

‘The safety of our staff and students is paramount, and we take all incidents seriously,’ the district added. ‘We have zero tolerance for any behavior that could jeopardize their well-being.’

Not immediately clear is whether the educator has sought to get help and address her alcohol addiction.