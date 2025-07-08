Colin Bossen boyfriend of ex Houston mayoral appointee, Sade Perkins disavows ‘racist’ comments she made in relation to Camp Mystic for girls flood victims in which the ‘black’ girlfriend claimed the tragedy wouldn’t be on the radar had it involved minorities and not ‘white’ Christian girls.

Define damage control…? The reverend boyfriend of the former Houston mayoral appointee who seemingly made tone deaf racist comments about Camp Mystic — where 27 campers and counselors were killed in the Texas flooding — has criticized his partner’s controversial comments.

Colin Bossen, a ‘white’ senior minister at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, apologized to his congregation for his ‘black’ girlfriend Sade Perkins’ remarks, seeking to remind church followers and the public that he never endorsed Perkins’ views, in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail.

Reverend boyfriend seeks to distance self and church from racist comments

‘My partner Sadé Perkins has made comments on social media regarding the horrific flooding that devastated Camp Mystic,’ he wrote. ‘I want to be clear that I disavow her comments.’

The minister said he was ‘deeply regretful about the pain’ Perkins’ comments may have caused.

‘I apologize to my congregation,’ he wrote. ‘I will continue to work to repair the harm this incident has caused.’

‘Her comments have caused harm to many who are experiencing terrible loss and anxiety,’ he wrote, according to the Daily Mail. ‘Her comments were not in the spirit of the Unitarian Universalist values centered around love that my congregation and I share.’

The pastor’s release follows the ex Houston mayoral appointee making ‘controversial’ comments about the all-girls Christian camp just hours after Friday’s catastrophic flooding.

‘I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,’ Perkins said in a widely condemned video on her private TikTok account.

Would Camp Mystic for girls be getting coverage if it involved only minorities?

‘If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period,’ Perkins said.

Perkins claimed no one would care in the tragedy if the victims were minorities.

‘If this were a group of Hispanic girls out there, this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting, no one would give a f–k, and all these white people, the parents of these little girls would be saying things like ‘they need to be deported, they shouldn’t have been here in the first place’ and yada yada yada,’ Perkins said.

The post, which went viral, led to the former Houston appointee being widely condemned on social media.

Responded one commentator, ‘ As an African American Women, I am appalled by her statement. She absolutely does not speak for the majority regarding this situation. Regardless of race, innocent children lost their lives in a tragic event. My heart goes out to the families and all those impacted. I am praying for healing, justice, and peace for everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.’

Others were less merciful, ‘You are ignorant , hateful ,racist how dare you speak about these missing children!!! Disgraceful idiot!’

Perkins, invigorated by the rebuff she received, responded with yet another equally unhinged video.

‘I get that white people are not used to people telling them and calling them out on their racism and telling them about their double standards and how you wouldn’t give a damn about other children and how there’s children in ICE detention right now who y’all don’t give two f–ks about,’ she stated.

‘There’s no prayers going up for them, but we’re supposed to stop the world and stop everything we’re doing to go and hunt for these little missing white girls.’

The board president of First Unitarian Universalist Church, Joan Waddill, also issued a statement trying to distance her church from Perkins’ controversial remarks.

‘Like everybody in Texas, indeed any person who has heard of the terrible loss of life along the Guadalupe River, we are shocked and saddened by the enormity of our loss,’ she said.

Waddill said she and her congregation are in ‘mourning.’

‘Our core values include a belief in the interconnected web of life and the value of every individual,’ she wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Waddill in a bid to separate the church from Perkins, while admitting she was connected to the church, stated she is not a staff member.

‘She was not speaking for the church, but only for herself,’ Waddil wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

‘Indeed, her comments contradict the core values of our church. We are horrified to be associated with these comments.’