Sade Perkins fundraiser cause she was real victim gets only $444

Sade Perkins fundraiser says she was the victim of conservative media hit piece on her as the GiveSendGo fundraiser raises only $444 out of $20K goal. The fund drive leads to donors giving just to dish out more criticism of the former Houston mayoral aide who previously claimed Texas flood victims were only getting attention cause they were white.

A former Houston mayoral appointee who stoked public rage over seemingly tone deaf comments about whether Texas flood deaths would receive the same amount of attention had they been minorities has stoked yet another public spectacle with the issuance of a fundraiser on her behalf.

The fundraiser, ‘Support for Sade Perkins,’ on the GiveSendGo page had sought to raise $20K but instead a day in had only raised $444.

Sade Perkins fundraiser says she is the real victim

Sade Perkins — who condemned the plight of the Camp Mystic Camp site just hours after dozens of young girls were swept to their deaths was on the site described as ‘courageous’, with the fundraiser asking supporters to donate for her ‘protection, legal support, and recovery.’

Read the fundraiser for the beleaguered former aide in part: ‘After the devastating flood at Camp Mystic, Sade, like many of us, was heartbroken. But she also had the courage to say what others wouldn’t: Would this response have looked different if the victims were Hispanic or Black girls?

She didn’t attack the victims. She questioned disparity. And for that, she’s being stalked, harassed, and flooded with hate messages.’

Continued the fundraiser started by supporter, Marian Hills: ‘Because conservative media twisted her comments, then handed the mayor a scapegoat. Sade simply spoke up about racial disparity in emergency response, something many have quietly thought but were too afraid to say.

‘And the hate she’s getting? It’s not just disagreement, it’s racialized violence in plain sight.

‘📌 If a white public figure had made the same comment, it would have sparked debate not a takedown. But Sade is a Black woman, and the message being sent is loud and clear.’

Sade Perkins Houston is what the face of actual racism looks like. “For telling the truth”? 🤦🏾‍♂️…I’m glad she’s only raised $240. pic.twitter.com/Tfu5WCZMpF — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) July 9, 2025

Donors give to fundraiser just to offer more criticism

Instead of leading to ‘emotional’ funds being raised, to help Perkins better adjust to the deluge of comments condemning her, donors who did decide to donate did so for the opportunity to hoist even more criticism of Perkins, who in recent days saw her own pastor ‘white’ boyfriend issue a public statement ‘disavowing’ her comments.

Wrote one naysayer, ‘For your funeral expenses, $5,’ while another wrote, ‘Dumb black girl, $5,’ and yet another, ‘UrThe C nt TheyAreBabies, $5,’ while another bucked the trend, writing, ‘Freedom of speech, $7.’

Perkins sparked outrage when she singled out the private Christian summer camp for girls in Hunt, Texas, where at 27 people, including numerous children, died in the floodwaters that have killed more than 120 people.

‘I know I’m going to get cancelled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls’ Christian camp. They don’t even have a token Asian. They don’t have a token Black person. It’s an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp,’ Perkins had said in the TikTok footage.

‘If you ain’t white you ain’t right, you ain’t gettin’ in, you ain’t goin’. Period,’

‘If this were a group of Hispanic girls out there, this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting, no one would give a f–k, and all these white people, the parents of these little girls would be saying things like ‘they need to be deported, they shouldn’t have been here in the first place’ and yada yada yada.’

Friday’s flash flooding has left more than 120 people dead, including dozens of children, across the Texas Hill Country region.

The confirmed death toll is expected to rise amid an ongoing search for more than 170 people still missing entered a seventh day.