Sade Perkins ex Houston aide claims Camp Mystic flooding tragedy is only getting media attention cause it’s all white, Christian girls ‘drowning’ and if it involved minorities it would get little showing. Social media responds…

A former appointee to a Houston city board has found herself being widely condemned after comments she made referencing a Texas summer camp devastated by flooding as being ‘White-only, conservative [and] Christian.’

Sade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, made the insensitive claims about Camp Mystic in Hunt, Kerr County, Texas, in a TikTok video this weekend.

Perkins was appointed by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, with her term expiring in January 2025.

This is racist Sade Perkins of Houston TX. It’s said that she is married lead pastor Colin Bossen (White Male) of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston. Absolutely demonic. pic.twitter.com/lVkdwqwC75 — Irene Martinez (@shesirenem) July 6, 2025

Ex Houston mayoral aide, ‘I’m gonna get cancelled, but anyway…’

In her video, Perkins prefaced that she was ‘probably gonna get canceled for this.’

Undeterred the ‘black’ former official continued, ‘But Camp Mystic is a Whites-only girls Christian camp, they don’t even have a token Asian, they don’t have a Token Black person, it is a all White, White-only conservative Christian camp.’

‘If you ain’t White, you ain’t right,’ she claimed. ‘You ain’t getting in, you ain’t going, period.’

Adding, ‘It’s not to say that we don’t want the girls to be found, whatever girls that are missing… but you best believe, especially in today’s political climate, if this were a group of Hispanic girls….this would not be getting this type of coverage that they’re getting. No one would give a f–k.’

The former appointee said that she intended ‘no shade’ for the girls who were missing or killed due to the flood, and said that she ‘hope[s] they all get found,’ but suggested that there was too much sympathy for them.

This is Sade Perkins. She has doubled down on her comments about the people in Texas who have lost their lives in the flood, particularly the “little white girls” … she is complete trash. pic.twitter.com/hXZpZ2nrRP — SLS🇺🇸 (@Appalachianish) July 6, 2025

Race and politics in Camp Mystic girls tragedy

‘They want you to have sympathy for these people. They want to get out of your bed and to come out of your home and to go find these people and to donate your money to go to find these people,’ Perkins said in the video.

‘Meanwhile, they are deporting your family members. Meanwhile, they’re setting up concentration camps and prisons for your family members. And I need you all to keep that in mind before you all get out there and put on your rain boots and go find these little girls.’

Whitmire’s office said that Perkins would not be reappointed to the board, and called her comments ‘deeply inappropriate.’

‘The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing,’ the office said in a statement.

‘Mayor John Whitmire will not reappoint her and is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board.’

At least 80 deaths have been confirmed from the catastrophic flood as of Sunday, a large number being children. At least 11 campers from Camp Mystic are still missing.

And then there were these comments on the web that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘Sade Perkins owner of Freedmen’s Town Farmers Market is a Black,Racist C*nt for what she said about the Young girl campers missing in Texas!! May she rot in Hell!! She is pure Scum!’

‘This disgusting rant shows exactly why people are so fed up with hateful politics on the left—little girls tragically lose their lives, families are grieving, and all this vile woman can think about is race-baiting. Imagine the outrage if roles were reversed.’

If the camp was all-white, I can’t really blame them. What parent wants their kids around people like her?

So, she is mad because black girls didn’t drown?